“After being packed up for a year, it was a bit damaged and needed a touch-up,” Summerlee said.

He enlisted the help of a few senior art students to restore the battered artwork to its former glory.

Festival director James Bristow, of Nextgen Touring, said they were looking forward to Saturday and their core team, with assistance from a group of volunteers, would start setting up the site on Friday

“It’s been a hell of a ride,” Bristow said. “Every event has been awesome. It’s a shame it isn’t continuing, but we’re thankful for the great times we’ve had. We’re really excited for the weekend.”

With 1500 tickets already sold, Bristow said he expected a surge in sales this week, and while it would be possible to get tickets at the gate, he recommended people buy them in advance.

Around 40% of festival-goers are from out of town.

Longline uses mostly Gisborne suppliers for the event, including security firm STW Security.

Everyone involved was part of creating that homegrown atmosphere and relaxed ethos, Bristow said.

The Longline Classic music stage featuring sun artwork originally done by Gisborne Boys' High students.

A former GBHS student himself, Bristow was keen for the school to restore the artwork, rather than getting a professional supplier for the job.

Summerlie said the students had gained a lot of confidence from working on the Longline art and took pride in their work.

“They’ve also learnt from the Longline lads where your passion can take you.”

Bristow said he was open to the artwork finding a new home in the community after the event, but some of it could be used at other festivals.

“It would be cool to have a bit of Gizzy at The Coro Classic (in Matarangi) coming up in January, but otherwise the art pieces could go to schools or community groups that want them.”

The festival directors have pulled the plug on the Longline Classic because it is no longer financially viable.

Nextgen Touring also run festivals in the Coromandel and Tauranga.

'A hell of a ride' ... Longline Classic festival directors Kurt Barker and James Bristow are counting down to the last Longline Classic in Gisborne this Labour weekend.