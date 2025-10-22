Gisborne Boys' High School students Calvin Braybrook and Jackson Maxwell and teacher Brett Summerlee have touched up the iconic sun stage art for the final Longline Classic music festival on Saturday. Photo / Kim Parkinson
The sun will set for the final time on the Longline Classic festival stage this Saturday, but artwork created two years ago by students from Gisborne Boys’ High School will be shining as bright as ever.
Creators of the Longline Classic stage art have been busy this week touching upthe large painted steel artworks that frame and sit at the back centre of the stage.
Gisborne Boys’ High students, led by teacher Brett Summerlee, created art for the event in 2023. They painted 30 large murals, which were then set up around the outside of the Gisborne Soundshell.
In 2024 they turned the old Corona-branded artwork into their own original sun design.
Festival director James Bristow, of Nextgen Touring, said they were looking forward to Saturday and their core team, with assistance from a group of volunteers, would start setting up the site on Friday
“It’s been a hell of a ride,” Bristow said. “Every event has been awesome. It’s a shame it isn’t continuing, but we’re thankful for the great times we’ve had. We’re really excited for the weekend.”