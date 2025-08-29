Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Gisborne hosting last Longline Classic music festival due to financial strain

Kim Parkinson
By
Arts, entertainment and education reporter·Gisborne Herald·
4 mins to read

This year's Longline Classic music festival will celebrate the end of an era, with the final event happening in Gisborne this Labour weekend.

This year's Longline Classic music festival will celebrate the end of an era, with the final event happening in Gisborne this Labour weekend.

This year’s Longline Classic music festival will be a bittersweet one for its organisers, who say it is not financially viable to continue running.

Its final edition will be held at the Gisborne Soundshell in late October.

Organisers Kurt Barker and James Bristow told the Gisborne Herald they had

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save