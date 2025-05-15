Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

New proposals to animal welfare code appear balanced: B + LNZ

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

Beef + Lamb NZ board chair Kate Acland. Photo / Clare Toia-Bailey

Beef + Lamb NZ board chair Kate Acland. Photo / Clare Toia-Bailey

A proposed updated code of welfare for sheep and beef cattle appears to take a balanced approach to ensuring stock owners take care of their animals, according to Beef + Lamb NZ.

The Code of Welfare: Sheep and Beef Cattle sets out standards that must be achieved to meet obligations under the Animal Welfare Act 1999. It was last updated in 2018.

The new proposals, which have been released for public consultation, take into account new technologies and updated science, and include new standards related to dairy sheep.

Beef + Lamb NZ chair Kate Acland said on initial analysis of the proposed code, it appeared broadly sound, but B + LNZ would discuss it with farmers before finalising its submission.

“New Zealand has an excellent reputation for animal welfare globally and some of the strictest animal welfare standards in the world,” Acland said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“As farmers, we pride ourselves on how we look after the animals in our care.

“Based on our initial analysis of the updated code, the National Animal Welfare Advisory Committee should be commended for considering on-farm practicality and for showing their reasoning in setting out the standards that must be achieved.”

Acland said the initial analysis was that a pragmatic approach had been taken to some areas at which farmers would have been looking closely.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Pain relief during animal husbandry procedures, such as docking or tailing, has been recommended as best practice, rather than a minimum standard, and the standards around shade and shelter appear sensible and achievable.

“There are some details that may, however, need to be addressed in Beef + Lamb’s consultation submission.

“Some of the minimum standards may not be entirely fit for purpose for sheep and beef cattle - for example, ensuring unweaned lambs being prepared for transport have been fed within a specified period – so we’ll be looking into those in more detail and may request changes,” she said.

B + LNZ will be making a consultation submission on behalf of farmers with support from its Farmer Reference Groups and will provide support for farmers who want to make their own submissions.

Save

Latest from Gisborne Herald

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Gisborne Herald