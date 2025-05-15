Beef + Lamb NZ board chair Kate Acland. Photo / Clare Toia-Bailey

A proposed updated code of welfare for sheep and beef cattle appears to take a balanced approach to ensuring stock owners take care of their animals, according to Beef + Lamb NZ.

The Code of Welfare: Sheep and Beef Cattle sets out standards that must be achieved to meet obligations under the Animal Welfare Act 1999. It was last updated in 2018.

The new proposals, which have been released for public consultation, take into account new technologies and updated science, and include new standards related to dairy sheep.

Beef + Lamb NZ chair Kate Acland said on initial analysis of the proposed code, it appeared broadly sound, but B + LNZ would discuss it with farmers before finalising its submission.

“New Zealand has an excellent reputation for animal welfare globally and some of the strictest animal welfare standards in the world,” Acland said.