That compares to 117 infringement notices issued by the council in the 12 months before the fine increased from $150.

Barbara Barwick, who uses a mobility parking permit, was disappointed people continue to abuse mobility car parks and suggested the fine would be more effective if the signage were clearer.

“The disability car park signs don’t say the fine is $750,” said Barwick.

“People park there not knowing it’s going to cost them $750.”

She had noticed a sign at Lytton West this week that indicated the $750 fine.

“The council is letting the community down by not putting the fine amount on the signs,” she said.

“When I saw the Lytton West sign, I thought ‘they’ve got that one right’.”

Barwick said disability parks had long been abused by people not entitled to use them.

She said she recently saw a courier driver using a mobility park.

“He said he would only be there for a minute. I told him I needed the park and he moved,” she said.

“People seem to think disability parks are just for us oldies – but it’s not.”

Other users could include parents with young children in wheelchairs or young adults who had been seriously injured, she said.

The trend in Gisborne matches that in Whangārei.

The Northern Advocate reported that in the eight months since the increase, Whangārei District Council had issued 214 infringement notices – up from 158 during the previous eight-month period when the lower fine was still in effect.

When increasing the fine last year, Disability Issues Minister Louise Upston said the $750 fine would level the playing field for disabled people by helping prevent unnecessary disruptions in their day-to-day lives.

“Parking in an area reserved for disabled people is the epitome of arrogance,” Upston said at the time.

“We need to get tough on this selfish behaviour, and that is why we are taking action.”

There are 28 mobility parks in the CBD monitored by the council.

In the financial year ended June 30, 2024, Gisborne District Council issued 8464 infringements, to a value of $466,916, related to warrant of fitness, registration and parking offences.

The figure relates to what the infringements amounted to and not the total amount of infringements paid.