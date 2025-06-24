Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

Matariki pou whenua unveiling marks milestone for East Coast marae’s cyclone rebuild

By
Local Democracy Reporter·Gisborne Herald·
5 mins to read

Rangatira Marae unveiled a pou whenua at a pōhiri on Saturday, symbolising the beginning of its Marae rebuild. From left: Gisborne Mayor Rehette Stoltz, East Coast National MP Dana Kirkpatrick, Mihi Ruru (Kaumatua), Thomas Pikia (Kaumatua), Asher Nikora (Project Manager & Director of Xcel Builders Ltd), and Dave Pikia (Trustee). Photo / Zita Campbell

Rangatira Marae unveiled a pou whenua at a pōhiri on Saturday, symbolising the beginning of its Marae rebuild. From left: Gisborne Mayor Rehette Stoltz, East Coast National MP Dana Kirkpatrick, Mihi Ruru (Kaumatua), Thomas Pikia (Kaumatua), Asher Nikora (Project Manager & Director of Xcel Builders Ltd), and Dave Pikia (Trustee). Photo / Zita Campbell

A Tairāwhiti hapū unveiled a pou whenua over Matariki weekend, marking the beginning of its journey to relocate and rebuild its marae after it was destroyed by Cyclone Gabrielle over two years ago.

The waters reached 3m up the wharenui wall of Rangatira Marae when the cyclone struck Te Karaka

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Gisborne Herald

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Gisborne Herald