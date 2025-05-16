Luxon said it was “a special and emotional day” hearing the accounts of marae being rebuilt where there had been “utter devastation, grief and a sense of huge loss”.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon speaking at the announcement of the relocation of the five marae and new affordable rental house project. Photo / Turanga FM Facebook

“The community and iwi have come together to make a real difficult decision to make a change that will last for years and decades, and will set up future generations,” Luxon said.

Gisborne District designated the five marae as Category 3 – high risk.

“Not safe to occupy because of unacceptable risk to life from future extreme weather,” Mitchell said.

“Each of the marae have accepted the Crown’s support package and have acquired new sites to relocate to.

“The new sites are in close proximity within, or close to, their respective tribal boundaries.

“The impact of the severe weather on the marae was devastating for the many whānau and hapū connected to these marae and their wider community.”

Mitchell said the decision to relocate was not an easy one.

“It has come from the desire of the marae trustees to keep their marae and their respective whānau safe and secure, protecting the lives of those who might otherwise be at real risk from any future severe weather events.”

Potaka said relocating the individual marae would take time.

“We expect the relocation works, including the rebuild of wharenui and whare kai where required due to the damage, will take place over the next two or so years.”

For some of the marae, the project would be a complete rebuild.

“Reaching this point is a significant milestone,” Potaka said.

“Most importantly, it will provide affected whānau and hapū peace of mind, and will have the added benefit of creating opportunities for SMEs [small and medium-sized enterprises] and jobs.

“This augments the growing construction capability on the East Coast as a result of the mahi at Toitū Tairāwhiti and others,” Potaka said.

The ministers said the Crown was also working with two Kahungunu marae in Hawke’s Bay, Tangoio and Petāne, with support packages available to both marae so they can re-establish in safer locations.

“These marae were also designated by their local council as having an unacceptable risk to life.”

A total of $136.215m, allocated from the 2023 and 2024 Budgets, will fund the entire Whenua Māori and Marae Relocation Programme following the North Island weather events.

It includes the costs to relocate owners of 24 whenua Māori properties to safety, as well as demolition of residential structures, and covers some assistance to support affected sites of cultural significance, principally urūpa.

Potaka said the Crown recognised moving a marae required careful navigation.

“This is not an easy journey and we would like to thank the marae trustees for working with us to ensure the safety of people on marae.”