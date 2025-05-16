Rangatira Marae at Te Karaka was one marae hard hit by the 2023 weather events. Here former East Coast MP and Government minister Kiri Allan was on-site to view the damage and offer support from the Government. It is one of five to be relocated. Photo / Paul Rickard
Five Tairāwhiti marae will relocate to safer locations with $136 million in government funding.
The marae, deemed high-risk, will be rebuilt to protect whānau from future extreme weather.
The relocation will take about two years and create opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises.
Five Tairāwhiti marae impacted by the North Island weather events of early 2023 will move to safer locations through a $136 million national allocation by the Government.
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, Emergency Management Minister Mark Mitchell and Māori Development Minister Tama Potaka made the announcement in Gisborne on Thursday.
“The marae trustees of Puketawai, Hinemaurea ki Mangatuna, Okuri, Takipū and Rangatira marae – supported by their whānau and hapū – have made the difficult decision to relocate and re-establish their respective marae in new locations," Mitchell and Potaka said.
East Coast marae Puketawai, Hinemaurea ki Mangatuna and Okuri marae, Takipū at Te Karaka and Rangatira marae are to be relocated.
“Each of the marae have accepted the Crown’s support package and have acquired new sites to relocate to.
“The new sites are in close proximity within, or close to, their respective tribal boundaries.
“The impact of the severe weather on the marae was devastating for the many whānau and hapū connected to these marae and their wider community.”
Mitchell said the decision to relocate was not an easy one.
“It has come from the desire of the marae trustees to keep their marae and their respective whānau safe and secure, protecting the lives of those who might otherwise be at real risk from any future severe weather events.”
Potaka said relocating the individual marae would take time.
“We expect the relocation works, including the rebuild of wharenui and whare kai where required due to the damage, will take place over the next two or so years.”
For some of the marae, the project would be a complete rebuild.
“Reaching this point is a significant milestone,” Potaka said.
“Most importantly, it will provide affected whānau and hapū peace of mind, and will have the added benefit of creating opportunities for SMEs [small and medium-sized enterprises] and jobs.
“This augments the growing construction capability on the East Coast as a result of the mahi at Toitū Tairāwhiti and others,” Potaka said.
The ministers said the Crown was also working with two Kahungunu marae in Hawke’s Bay, Tangoio and Petāne, with support packages available to both marae so they can re-establish in safer locations.
“These marae were also designated by their local council as having an unacceptable risk to life.”
A total of $136.215m, allocated from the 2023 and 2024 Budgets, will fund the entire Whenua Māori and Marae Relocation Programme following the North Island weather events.
It includes the costs to relocate owners of 24 whenua Māori properties to safety, as well as demolition of residential structures, and covers some assistance to support affected sites of cultural significance, principally urūpa.
Potaka said the Crown recognised moving a marae required careful navigation.