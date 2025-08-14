Advertisement
On The Up: Mātai Medical Research Institute scholarships now open

Gisborne Herald
3 mins to read

The 2023 scholarship recipients Imogen Amor-Bendall (left), Will Batten, King Maxwell, Oli Gillies, Holly Flyger and Kyle McVey. Matai scholarships have funded 43 students from a number of schools in the Tairāwhiti region to date. Photo / Supplied

Applications have opened for the Mātai Medical Research Institute school leaver scholarships.

The scholarships support New Zealand’s future innovators in medical research, science and technology.

Mātai chief executive Dr Samantha Holdsworth said the institute raised scholarship funds annually to support Year 13 students in Tairāwhiti pursuing tertiary studies in science,

