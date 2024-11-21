In the story, children Tim and Rose, while looking for their lost cow, Lucy, meet magical enchanted forest characters.

They are captured by Badjelly the witch, then rescued by an eagle.

Unity Theatre put on Badjelly the Witch in 2008 and White’s daughter Olivia was cast as Rose.

“She absolutely loved the experience and I’m sure it will be the same for the cast in our next production.”

With rehearsals beginning in January next year, the cast will have time to get familiar with their parts and learn their lines over the summer break.

Unity aims to put on three plays a year and Badjelly, scheduled for March 14-22, will be the first of 2025.

White had great success directing the world premiere of Nick Ward’s Come Along Oliver Moody last year.

“Nick was very happy with what we did with his play and has decided to take some of my stage directions and add them to the notes that accompany the play, which was a real compliment.”

Ward wrote the award-winning screenplay for Stickmen in 2001 and has written TV dramas such as Outrageous Fortune and Under The Vines.

It was after seeing the Unity Theatre production of his play debut in Gisborne that Ward decided to turn it into a screenplay, which is now in pre-production.

Unity Theatre’s other plays lined up for 2025 are Misery, based on Stephen King’s book, and ‘Allo ‘Allo.

With a children’s play, a psychological thriller and a comedy scheduled for next year, Unity is covering its bases by catering for a wide variety of tastes.

Auditions for Badjelly The Witch are being held at Unity Theatre, 209 Ormond Rd, at 2pm on Sunday, December 8. Register through the Unity Theatre Facebook page.