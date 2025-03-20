Things have come right for Wrights Vineyard and Winery after injuries suffered by winemaker Geoff Wright in an accident last month threatened their 2025 grape harvest. Among those pivotal to the harvest going ahead were Wright and wife Nicola's three sons, including Luke (pictured).

A Gisborne vineyard owner has praised the efforts of his sons, contractors and others after a previously cancelled grape harvest went ahead against the odds.

The Wright family, who own Wrights Vineyard and Winery at Manutūke, have managed to get much of their annual grape crop in despite owner Geoff Wright suffering multiple fractures to his right leg in a motorcycle accident last month.

Wright’s milestone 25th harvest was under threat due to his injuries and shortly after the accident he and wife Nicola decided to cancel the harvest and sell their organic grapes to other producers.

Several weeks later, it was a different story.

Last weekend they held a “Pick Your Own Grapes” event for which people were able to head to the vineyard and pick and buy grapes for $5 a kilogram. Around 150, including family and friends, attended over the two days.