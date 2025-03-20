Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

Injured Gisborne winemaker’s grape harvest goes ahead

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

Things have come right for Wrights Vineyard and Winery after injuries suffered by winemaker Geoff Wright in an accident last month threatened their 2025 grape harvest. Among those pivotal to the harvest going ahead were Wright and wife Nicola's three sons, including Luke (pictured).

Things have come right for Wrights Vineyard and Winery after injuries suffered by winemaker Geoff Wright in an accident last month threatened their 2025 grape harvest. Among those pivotal to the harvest going ahead were Wright and wife Nicola's three sons, including Luke (pictured).

A Gisborne vineyard owner has praised the efforts of his sons, contractors and others after a previously cancelled grape harvest went ahead against the odds.

The Wright family, who own Wrights Vineyard and Winery at Manutūke, have managed to get much of their annual grape crop in despite owner Geoff Wright suffering multiple fractures to his right leg in a motorcycle accident last month.

Wright’s milestone 25th harvest was under threat due to his injuries and shortly after the accident he and wife Nicola decided to cancel the harvest and sell their organic grapes to other producers.

Several weeks later, it was a different story.

Last weekend they held a “Pick Your Own Grapes” event for which people were able to head to the vineyard and pick and buy grapes for $5 a kilogram. Around 150, including family and friends, attended over the two days.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“They were impressed with the quality and taste of the chardonnay grapes, and it was a great experience for kids to come out to a vineyard and see how grapes are grown,” Wright said.

“On the Sunday, my boys – Noah, Eli and Luke – got the nets off our grapes and prepared our winery ready for operation on Monday with the help of local grower Steve Parkes.

“Monday was a teachers' only day at Gisborne Boys' High School, so the boys got to work and harvested our pinot gris and chardonnay from Manutūkē.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Gisborne winemaker Geoff Wright was laid low at a terrible time for his vineyard, but is back upright and doing what he can.
Gisborne winemaker Geoff Wright was laid low at a terrible time for his vineyard, but is back upright and doing what he can.

“Lucky for the lads they have been brought up with winemaking from when they were in nappies and have had experience in the past under supervision operating the machinery.”

Wright said the family also had great support from Gisborne Farmers' Market “especially Maggie and Garry” and, in a Facebook post, he thanked “our harvester Davies Contracting and their team for being patient with us and, of course, our technicians that came to the rescue with our breakdowns”.

“On the recovery side, these things take time and I’m hoping to be able to walk on my leg in a few weeks and taking it from there.”

The Wrights have also managed to sell their grande cru chardonnay grapes from Ormond Valley.

“That will be harvested at the end of this month and in April we plan to harvest our zinfandel and syrah.”

Save

Latest from Gisborne Herald

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Gisborne Herald