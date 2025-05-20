Renelle said she loved the creative process and the physical act of crafting the initial prototype out of cardboard.
“I don’t always get to exercise my creative side through statistics – even making the book was super fun – I squirrelled away with scissors and glue and printed bits of paper and tried to make the mechanisms like discs that spun, which is why I knew how hard it would be to explain over the internet to someone in China."
She went on Alibaba.com and put out a request for what she wanted to do.
“The prototype had a bit more going on with discs that spun and more flaps and moving bits, but trying to communicate that over the web was really difficult, so I simplified it.”
She did the drawings using Adobe Illustrator.
“I’ve always liked writing, but I’ve never been particularly good at drawing – I struggle to get things to look like what I imagined in my mind, but the technology allowed me to do that.”
Renelle is thinking of a follow-up book about cows or maybe one called How to Swear Like a Farmer but for the moment her focus is on growing her statistics business, My Little Stats Company. She is actively seeking more contract work in the region.