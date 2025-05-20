“It was a bit of a joke present to say thanks for having me and teaching me all about farming,” Renelle says.

Amy Renelle's humorous coffee table book with a difference comes with a warning – it is not recommended for children or vegans.

They started showing it to visitors who seemed to appreciate the humour, so she was encouraged to have it printed properly.

The result is If you’ve got Livestock, then you’ve got Dead Stock, a coffee table book that is not recommended for children or vegans, written by Renelle under the name WTF What the Farming?

Renelle had the book printed in China and started marketing it through Trade Me. Gisborne’s Muirs Book Shop picked it up and it had a surge in popularity after Amy was interviewed by Jamie McKay for The Country programme on Newstalk ZB.

Renelle said she loved the creative process and the physical act of crafting the initial prototype out of cardboard.

“I don’t always get to exercise my creative side through statistics – even making the book was super fun – I squirrelled away with scissors and glue and printed bits of paper and tried to make the mechanisms like discs that spun, which is why I knew how hard it would be to explain over the internet to someone in China."

She went on Alibaba.com and put out a request for what she wanted to do.

“The prototype had a bit more going on with discs that spun and more flaps and moving bits, but trying to communicate that over the web was really difficult, so I simplified it.”

She did the drawings using Adobe Illustrator.

“I’ve always liked writing, but I’ve never been particularly good at drawing – I struggle to get things to look like what I imagined in my mind, but the technology allowed me to do that.”

Renelle is thinking of a follow-up book about cows or maybe one called How to Swear Like a Farmer but for the moment her focus is on growing her statistics business, My Little Stats Company. She is actively seeking more contract work in the region.

The city slicker has adapted to rural life with ease and loves it so much that she and Burke plan to stay on and build their own home on the farm.