Showgrounds Park was packed on Saturday for the main day of the Poverty Bay A&P Show and the climactic Grand Parade drew thousands ringside to watch. Photo / Murray Robertson
Gisborne’s ”sense of community” was highlighted and heralded as the 2024 Poverty Bay A&P Spring Show drew record crowd numbers for what was hailed a “fantastic” 149th edition.
Numbers through the Showgrounds Park gates were yet to be confirmed yesterday but organisers did say it would be a record attendance over the Friday and Saturday – surpassing last year’s total of more than 18,000.
“It’s been massive and we really appreciate the support,” A&P Association president Simon Bousfield told the crowd during the Grand Parade on Saturday afternoon.
As is tradition, the City of Gisborne Highland Pipe Band led the parade watched by thousands around the main ring. It came not long after they had enjoyed the premier equestrian event – the horse Grand Prix, won by New Zealand international rider Julie Davey of Hawke’s Bay on LT Holst Freda.
In pride of place at the front of the parade were the team of Clydesdales, followed by dozens of different machines, including Gisborne Speedway Club cars, which contributed to the action with “doughnuts” as they made their way around the ring.
Trucks, farm machinery, new and vintage cars, a huge LeaderBrand tractor and the kids’ favourite – the lolly scramble done from the wagon pulled by the Clydesdales – brought as much enjoyment to those driving them as to those watching.
The entertainment continued with the Young Farmers Club competition, in which participants were put to the test through a range of activities using everything from hay bales and gumboots to jigsaw puzzles and snowboards.
Plenty of males and a small group of females were willing to get down to their boxers and bras and knickers to compete in the Undies 500 sprint race, and the goal-kicking competition drew plenty of Dan Carter wannabes.
The voice of the show, entertaining auctioneer Neville Clark, said the show had a “real spring in its step”.
“It was a very good one, with lots of really positive vibes, and it was so good to see all the young people involved. There’s another wave of them getting into it because they want to be part of it.
“It all comes down to a sense of community and that’s what will keep this district alive.”
Clark pointed out that the Poverty Bay Show continued to be regarded among the top three in New Zealand.
Equestrian stalwart Kaye Williams said it was a “fantastic” show.
“I thought it was brilliant and I’m so stoked for the association. I could not believe the big numbers on both days. On Saturday we left the showgrounds at 2.30pm and heaps of people were still coming in the gates.”
Others comments referred to the crowds – “there were masses of people everywhere”; the atmosphere – “I found it quite emotional because I caught up with so many people I hadn’t seen for ages”; and, as always, the weather – “How good was the weather? It was a beautiful show.”
Bousfield on Monday confirmed initial gate figures across Friday and Saturday were just over 18,000.