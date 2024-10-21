Trucks, farm machinery, new and vintage cars, a huge LeaderBrand tractor and the kids’ favourite – the lolly scramble done from the wagon pulled by the Clydesdales – brought as much enjoyment to those driving them as to those watching.

The entertainment continued with the Young Farmers Club competition, in which participants were put to the test through a range of activities using everything from hay bales and gumboots to jigsaw puzzles and snowboards.

Plenty of males and a small group of females were willing to get down to their boxers and bras and knickers to compete in the Undies 500 sprint race, and the goal-kicking competition drew plenty of Dan Carter wannabes.

Sideshow alley was packed both days as the fun and thrill seekers made the most of the once-a-year opportunity the show offers. Photo / Murray Robertson

The voice of the show, entertaining auctioneer Neville Clark, said the show had a “real spring in its step”.

“It was a very good one, with lots of really positive vibes, and it was so good to see all the young people involved. There’s another wave of them getting into it because they want to be part of it.

“It all comes down to a sense of community and that’s what will keep this district alive.”

Clark pointed out that the Poverty Bay Show continued to be regarded among the top three in New Zealand.





The Clydesdale team were a big hit yet again in Saturday's Grand Parade at the showgrounds, and the kids loved the lolly scramble they delivered. Photo / Murray Robertson

Equestrian stalwart Kaye Williams said it was a “fantastic” show.

“I thought it was brilliant and I’m so stoked for the association. I could not believe the big numbers on both days. On Saturday we left the showgrounds at 2.30pm and heaps of people were still coming in the gates.”

Others comments referred to the crowds – “there were masses of people everywhere”; the atmosphere – “I found it quite emotional because I caught up with so many people I hadn’t seen for ages”; and, as always, the weather – “How good was the weather? It was a beautiful show.”





The Fonterra free barrel rides went all day and proved popular with the kids. Photo / Murray Robertson

Bousfield on Monday confirmed initial gate figures across Friday and Saturday were just over 18,000.

“On the figures confirmed from the weekend so far, we are already up by a solid margin. The show illustrated why it is widely recognised and holds a place near the top [shows] in the country.”

Bousfield spoke glowingly of the support and those behind the scenes.

“So many exhibitors were buzzing with how it went for them. Once again the volunteers pulled together to make it happen and they didn’t stop for five straight days.

“The outcome sets us up nicely for the 150th show next year, with plans for it already in place. Again, thanks to the public for supporting the 2024 event the way they did.”

Julie Davey and LT Holst Freda jump the last fence to record a clear round and nail their victory in the horse Grand Prix. Photo / Murray Robertson







