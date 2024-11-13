“This kaupapa welcomes everyone - tangata whenua, tangata moana, tangata Tiriti - everyone and anyone of all ages.

“This is a peaceful kaupapa, with our tamariki and mokopuna being the focus and the reason - inviting and uniting all who believe in honouring Te Tiriti o Waitangi and upholding its true purpose as the foundation of our nation. Toitū te Tiriti.”

The day starts at 7am with a karakia at Pōtaka School (at the top of East Cape), where the group will hīkoi to Oweka Bridge before travelling to Wharekahika/Hicks Bay.

At 9am, they will convoy and hīkoi from Wharekahika to Te Araroa, then from Rangitukia to Tikitiki at 9.30am before the rest of the participants travel from Te Araroa to join them at Kahukura Park in Tikitiki.

Participants will travel from Tikitiki to Tapuaeroa Valley at 11am, having a hīkoi from Tapuaeroa Valley Rd to Kariaka Pā, then leaving for Makarika Bridge No 1 at 1pm.

At 1.30pm, they will hīkoi to Te Puia Springs Hotel before the convoy moves to Tokomaru Bay at 2pm to hīkoi from Te Wehi to Busby’s Hill, then on to Tolaga Bay.

At 3.30pm, a hīkoi will start from Ūawa Sports Club to Te Whare Hauora o Te Aitanga a Hauiti, then on to Te Kura o Whāngārā before travelling to Tūranganui-a-Kiwa, estimated to arrive at Heipipi Park at 4pm.

At the southern end of the rohe, Maranga Māhaki Mano has organised a karakia at Hinetapuarau Pou at Motu Bridge at 10am. They will convoy to Mātāwai, stopping at Puha Bridge at 11.15am, then will go to Te Karaka where a hīkoi will be held at 12 noon, starting at Waikohu Sports Club and heading around the township.

At 1.30pm, they will convoy from Te Karaka to Waerenga-a-Hika, where an activation will be held. Kōrero will be shared until 3pm before they travel to Heipipi Park - estimated arrival 4pm.

Those from the north and south of Gisborne will combine at an activation at Heipipi Park in the middle of Tūranganui-a-Kiwa from where they will march to Te Poho-o-Rawiri Marae.

Maxwell said Charlotte Gibson of Ngāti Oneone and Te Poho-o-Rawiri Marae had been instrumental in supporting the kaupapa.

Those travelling to join the rest of the hīkoi will stay the night there before heading further south on Friday.

Tomorrow at 9am, the rōpū at Te Poho-o-Rawiri will have karakia before they begin travelling to Nūhaka where they aim to arrive at 10am, then on to Wairoa at 12 noon.

They aim to reach Heretaunga at 6pm for a pōwhiri at Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Ngāti Kahungunu ki Heretaunga where they will stay overnight before travelling to Palmerston North with the other rōpū.

One of the key driving forces behind the nationwide hīkoi is the Act Party’s Treaty Principles Bill.

Act leader David Seymour has dismissed criticism of the legislation and said the change in the date of its introduction was a part of “normal process”.

The concern raised about the change was “much ado about nothing”, he said.

Seymour said he would be happy to meet with the nationwide hīkoi leaders when they reach Wellington.

Matai O’Connor, Ngāti Porou, has been a journalist for five years and Kaupapa Māori reporter at the Gisborne Herald for two years.



