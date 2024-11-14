Sir Selwyn Parata at the front of the rōpū that walked from the Tapuaeroa Rd turn-off to Kariaka Marae near Ruatōria. Photo / Hiko Media House

The convoy arrived at Heipipi Park in Tūranganui-a Kiwa/Gisborne by 4pm.

Tina Waenga Poi, who co-ordinated the beginning stage of the hīkoi, said the morning started with pouring rain but after half an hour it had stopped, allowing them to hīkoi without worrying about the weather.

About 20 people – from tamariki (young) to pakeke (old) – took part.

“The feeling was quite unexplainable in that moment. Being together as one was quite moving. It was an honour and privilege to be part of the kaupapa,” Poi said.

People were in vehicles, walking and on horses as they made their way to the next community.

As part of the hīkoi, Poi and the hapū, Te Whanau a Tapaeururangi, provided a mauri stone to the Tairāwhiti rōpū to pass on to each community and take with them to Pōneke (Wellington).

The stone is named Mauri Tū, Mauri Ora, which Poi said acknowledged the tīpuna (ancestors) who fought before them for their rights as Māori and those who will come after them.

“It means a standing life force, a living life force. It is to remind people we will never bow down.”

“Our indigenous people, te iwi Māori, are here and ain’t going away,” Poi said.

Ngāti Porou uri showing off their riding skills as part of the hīkoi from up the Coast. Photo / Hiko Media House

Ario Rewi, who is based in Rangitukia and taking part throughout the day, started the morning in Rangitukia and travelled to Ruatōria with her whānau and their horses on floats.

Tamariki from different East Coast schools took part in the hīkoi, holding signs they had made and waving tino rangatiratanga flags.

An activation in Ruatōria featured around 300 people.

South of Gisborne, Maranga Mahaki Mai had organised a hīkoi and convoy which started from Hinetapuarau Pou, went to Matawai, stopped at Puha Bridge and then travelled to Te Karaka.

It wasn't just adults who took part. Tamariki and rangatahi from Tairāwhiti joined in. Photo / Hiko Media House

From there, the hīkoi headed to Waerenga-a-Hika for an activation at 2pm before travelling to Heipipi and meeting with the group from the north.

Tairawhiti hīkoi organiser Haley Maxwell joined the Maranga Māhaki Mai rōpū (group) and travelled with them along State Highway 2.

Maxwell said she felt emotional seeing all the different people coming out in support.

”I know that this kaupapa, Toitū Te Tiriti, is bigger than anything else.”

Eastern District Police anticipated the hīkoi having an impact on Gisborne roads over the day and into the evening.

In Gisborne, people were gathering at Heipipi before walking over Gladstone Rd Bridge along Wainui Rd to the London St intersection en route to Te Poho-o-Rawiri on Ranfurly St.

By 3pm, there were already people at Heipipi Park. They were holding flags and banners while there were toots of support from vehicles going past.

Act leader David Seymour has dismissed criticism of the legislation and said the change in the date of its introduction was a part of “normal process”.

The concern raised about the change was “much ado about nothing”, he said.

Seymour said he would be happy to meet with the nationwide hīkoi leaders when they reach Wellington.

Matai O’Connor, Ngāti Porou, has been a journalist for five years and Kaupapa Māori reporter at the Gisborne Herald for two years.



