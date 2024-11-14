Around 400 people took part in a hīkoi that started at Tapuaeroa Rd and went over Rotokautuku Bridge and through to Kariaka Marae near Ruatōria. Photo / Hiko Media House
Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air
People from East Coast communities have been travelling down State Highway 35 en masse as part of the Hīkoi mō te Tiriti heading to Wellington.
The nationwide hīkoi was organised in response to the Government’s policies affecting href="https://www.nzherald.co.nz/topic/maori/" target="_blank">Māori, including the Treaty Principles Bill, which was debated today in Parliament.
Early this morning, a group of about 20 gathered for karakia at Pōtaka School at the top of the East Cape before marching to Oweka Bridge and heading to Wharekahika/Hicks Bay.
More people joined in with the group, some on horses, as they travelled down the SH35, with activations happening in Te Araroa, Ruatōria, Tokomaru Bay and Ūawa/Tolaga Bay throughout the day.
The convoy arrived at Heipipi Park in Tūranganui-a Kiwa/Gisborne by 4pm.
Tina Waenga Poi, who co-ordinated the beginning stage of the hīkoi, said the morning started with pouring rain but after half an hour it had stopped, allowing them to hīkoi without worrying about the weather.
About 20 people – from tamariki (young) to pakeke (old) – took part.