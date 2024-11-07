Likewise, Joanna’s parents James and Lucy were extremely proud of her achievements.

As well as being named Gisborne Girls’ High’s dux, Joanna received a Year 13 academic award for psychology and drama, the Janet Roderick Trophy for excellence in mathematics for statistics, and a Hinetu Award for demonstrating the school value of maiatanga (confidence).

Joanna is going to the University of Waikato next year to begin a Bachelor of Arts, majoring in psychology and criminology.

She hopes to pursue a career which incorporates psychology and is considering becoming a criminal psychologist.

Melissa said she was thrilled to be named Lytton High’s dux – a reward for all of the hard work she put into her schoolwork.

She is going to the University of Waikato next year to do a Bachelor of Social Science, majoring in psychology.

Melissa has a few ideas of what she would like to do as a career.

“I’m considering becoming a clinical psychologist or doing counselling as I want to help improve people’s lives in Tairāwhiti.”

She also loves painting and took art throughout high school.

“It allows me to express and share my Filipino culture.”

Angus’s top subject at Campion College was biology and he also enjoyed chemistry and geography.

His parents Christine and Iain McInnes were “incredibly proud” when he won dux and thought it was a well-deserved achievement after all his hard work in school.

Angus was top of his year for biology, chemistry, geography and religious education, and got school Colours for Special Character, and the Christ Cross for all-round contribution to the school (academic effort, leadership, service, sport and culture).

He also won a scholarship from the University of Waikato, where he will be studying towards a Bachelor of Science with a double major in ecology and biodiversity.

Angus wants to pursue a career as a conservationist.

When asked what advice he would give to other secondary school students heading into their final year of school in 2025, Angus replied: “Try to focus on the subjects that are going to be important to you.”

Runners-up to dux were Jake Millar (GBHS), Grace McVey (GGHS), Amandine Mariette and Manaia Mill (Lytton), and Philip Du Preez (Campion).

Most of the high schools have also selected their head prefects for next year.

They are Maxwell Kennedy (GBHS), Isobel Robertson-Reri (GGHS) and Ana Jones (Lytton).

Campion College is yet to name its head prefect for 2025.