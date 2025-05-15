“Hospices are providing taxpayers at least $1.59 in health benefits for every dollar of Government funding.”

“These benefits stem from cost savings to the health system and improved patient outcomes – most significantly, the quality-of-life improvements resulting from better pain and symptom control.”

Without ongoing concerted investment by the Government, hospices throughout New Zealand, such as Tairāwhiti Hospice, might struggle to meet the growing and complex care needs of their communities, she said.

“Our Tairāwhiti community is amazing in the support they give hospice through donations from fundraising and bequests.

“Time and time again, we are humbled by the generosity and compassion shown by individuals, families, and local organisations.

“Whether it’s coins dropped into a collection bucket, a community event organised to raise funds, or a bequest left as a legacy of love, every contribution makes a meaningful difference.

“It’s this unwavering support that allows us to continue providing care, comfort and dignity to those facing life-limiting illness.

“We are truly grateful to be part of such a kind and giving community.”

Williams said the demand for palliative care services was escalating and was expected to rise by 53% in the next 18 years.

“This is not sustainable.”

A sustainable palliative care system held significant value for New Zealand’s healthcare system, she said.

Evidence showed hospice services eased pressure on the wider health system.

Early delivery of palliative care reduced unnecessary hospital admissions and the use of acute health services, she said.

Hospice care provided benefits not only to individuals but also to caregivers and the bereaved.

“Nationwide, there’s a call to action. We are asking the Government to stabilise the sector.

“We are asking the Government to implement consistent regional funding allocations, develop a funding model to secure long-term financial stability, and invest in workforce sustainability.

“When one considers the value of a sustainable and equitable palliative care system to our communities and to the Government – why wouldn’t our Government invest?”

Hospice New Zealand, in a statement, said Te Whatu Ora had refused to adjust its funding so hospice nurses and healthcare assistants could be paid the same as their hospital counterparts.

Hospices could not afford to fund the widening pay gap as at least 35% of hospice nurses’ wages came from fundraising and donations because of chronic underfunding of the sector, the statement said.

New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO), in another statement, said a hospice pay equity claim was filed in late-2023 covering 27 hospices employing its members.

That claim, alongside nine others for NZNO, will be dropped after the Government passed the Pay Equity Amendment Bill last week.

The act raises the threshold for proving work has been historically underpaid and 33 pay equity claims will need to recommence under the new legislation.