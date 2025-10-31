Luna and Bella are in first and second place respectively on the all-time top 10 pet names recorded in Gisborne by NZCAR.

Luna may have been the country’s favourite pet name for the past seven years but Bella retains the crown as the most popular name overall, with more than 14,000 animals registered, compared with 13,000 for Luna.

NZCAR houses over 1.4 million animal microchip registrations and recorded more than 110,000 new animal registrations in the past year alone.

NZCAR manager Sarah Clements said regional data revealed a “fun and creative streak” when it came to naming pets.

Some of the more “distinctive” names noted by NZCAR included Tofu in Gisborne, which was the ninth most popular name for cats over the last year in the region.

“While some names never go out of fashion, what we love seeing each year is the imagination and affection that shines through in how people name their animals,” said Clements.

“The names people choose can give us a fascinating glimpse into what’s capturing Kiwis’ hearts and minds – from pop culture trends to local icons.

“It’s also fantastic to see so many pet owners ensuring their animals’ microchips are registered on the NZCAR, helping them to be easily reunited if they’re ever separated.”

There was a noticeable rise in pets named Ozzy following the death of “Prince of Darkness” Ozzy Osborne.

The influence of stage and screen was strong with:

Six Elphaba and four Glinda (after Wicked )

) 77 Bluey, 40 Bingo, 104 Chilli and 118 Bandit (from Bluey )

) 95 Maverick, 98 Goose and eight Rooster (from Top Gun )

) 50 Thor and 273 Loki (from the Marvel universe).

The use of te reo Māori names is also on the rise, with registrations including:

191 Tūī

34 Kiwi

24 Kea

13 Ruru

15 Koru

18 Kōwhai

16 Aroha

Top pet names Gisborne

Luna Bella Buddy Max Molly Nala Archie Belle Billy Bonnie

Top dog names Gisborne

Bella Buddy Max Molly Archie Belle Bonnie Bruno King Luke

Top cat names Gisborne

Luna Coco Daisy Harley Mischief Nala Alem Scout Tofu Wednesday

Top pet names nationwide