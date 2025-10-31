Advertisement
Gisborne’s most popular pet names: Luna overtakes Bella in top spot

Gisborne Herald
3 mins to read

Luna is the most popular pet name in Gisborne, as it is across the rest of the country, but Tofu made a surprise appearance at ninth in the region's most popular cat names.

The name Luna reigned supreme as the pet name of choice for Kiwis over the last year, including in Gisborne.

This week, the New Zealand Companion Animal Register (NZCAR) released the most popular pet names from the past year.

Luna was the most popular pet name across New Zealand for

