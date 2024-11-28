CCNZ Hawke’s Bay East Coast chair Bart Mulder said this year marked the 30th anniversary of the awards and was particularly special given the “hard yards” many local contractors had put in to restore, rebuild and move the region forward in the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle.

The Mahunga Stream Floodgate project, which was recognised with the Supreme Award at the Civil Contractors New Zealand East Coast Awards in Hastings. Photo / Currie Construction

Currie Construction’s project submission for the awards

In the quiet rural town of Ormond, nestled in the heart of New Zealand, the Mahunga Stream meandered peacefully through the landscape.

However, recent weather events had turned this serene waterway into a potential flood hazard.

As climate change continued to make storms more frequent and severe, the local council had no choice but to act.

Thus, a project to construct a new floodgate structure in conjunction with raising the stop banks, downstream of the existing one near State Highway 2, was initiated.

This project was critical not just for flood protection but for the long-term resilience of the area.

The first phase of the project involved significant earthworks.

The team had to shape the land to accommodate the new floodgate and prepare for the installation of a sheet pile cut off wall and cast-in-place reinforced concrete structure comprising of just under 400 cubic metres of concrete and 90 tonne of reinforcing. These components would serve as the backbone of the new flood protection system.

While this type of work was familiar to Currie, the unique challenges presented by the site added a layer of complexity.

One of the primary obstacles became the weather. Tairawhiti, like much of New Zealand, experienced unpredictable rain patterns, and the project team had to contend with 138 days of rain and in nine cases the works were totally submerged.

The downpours not only slowed the construction but also posed a significant risk of flooding during the build itself. The flooding itself was the function of the Waipaoa River coming down in flood and backing up the Mahunga Stream, causing the water to rise to dangerous levels.

However, it wasn’t just the weather that caused delays.

In 2023, Cyclone Gabrielle ravaged the area, causing severe damage to the floodbanks and eroding much of the progress the team had made.

What could have been a demoralising setback became an opportunity for the project team to showcase their resilience.

They re-evaluated their plans, adjusting schedules and resources to not only repair the damage but improve on the original works methods.

The storms also highlighted the importance of the new floodgate, reaffirming to both the team and the community that their work was essential.

The team faced additional complications with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Global supply chain issues caused delays in receiving essential materials, and health and safety restrictions meant that fewer workers could be on-site at any given time.

But where some projects might have faltered, this one found a way to push forward.

Seven new employees were hired specifically for the Mahunga Stream project, a large investment was made in their training and wellbeing.

This investment paid off as the workers quickly became proficient in using Peri Duo formwork and shutter systems, safe working procedures and the necessary skills for constructing large reinforced concrete structures.

Despite the technical challenges and external pressures, the team never lost sight of their environmental responsibilities.

The Mahunga Stream wasn’t just a source of water; it was also home to various species, including a population of native eels. One of the unique challenges the team faced was saving and relocating these eels.

Careful planning and co-ordination with environmental experts ensured that the fish passage was maintained, allowing the eels and other aquatic life to move safely through the stream even as construction progressed.

Throughout the project, risk management was at the forefront.

Site-specific safety plans, environmental management protocols, and erosion control measures were all meticulously documented and implemented.

The team’s integrated management system allowed them to react quickly to any challenges, from the constant threat of rain to the larger, unexpected setbacks like Cyclone Gabrielle.

By placing environmental risks and safety first, they ensured that the project moved forward without compromising the surrounding ecosystem.

In the end, the project was a success. The new floodgate stood strong, a testament to the hard work and dedication of the team.

The stopbanks were upgraded, providing increased flood protection for the local community.

The client, who had closely monitored the project’s progress, was deeply satisfied with the outcome, noting how quickly the team adapted to the many challenges they faced.

Through a combination of careful planning, technical expertise, and a willingness to invest in their people, a “can-do” attitude and a cohesive focused delivery team, the project team not only completed their task but built something that would protect our community for generations to come.

The initial bid offer for the project was $1,887,575. The final value of the project was $1,994,401.22 - a 5% increase caused by reinforcing supply chain issues created by Covid.

The Mahunga Stream project was more than just an engineering success – it was a story of perseverance, teamwork and resilience in the face of adversity.

According to its website, Currie Construction is a second-generation family business based in Tairāwhiti. Founded in 1985, it focused on commercial and residential carpentry construction in the region, and received multiple awards for residential construction. In 2012, brothers Sam and John Currie took over the company and continued to grow the business with expansion into civil construction across the region and specialisation in commerical carpentry construction. The company has over 80 employees across the divisions, from engineers and project managers to surveyors, administration staff and apprentices.







