“December saw a small but sharp heat wave, then January was cooler and damper. For the rest of the growing season, we only got the odd day of high temperatures. It was a good chance for a slower and longer ripening period to follow,” she said.

“More than four decades after establishing Millton, the team and I are concentrating on the varietals we love to grow: single-vineyard chardonnay, chenin blanc, viognier and pinot noir. Each one is structured and terroir-driven, with purity, vibrancy and depth.

“This 41st harvest promises to be one worth celebrating, with some outstanding wines to enjoy.”

The crew are up at the crack of dawn to harvest grapes at TW Vineyard. Photo / Anita Ewart-Croy

The harvest has been completed at Matawhero Winery on Riverpoint Rd, and winemaker Kirsten Searle said they were happy with the quality of the fruit.

“After a wet January, February and March were warm and dry, allowing us to harvest grapes with good flavours.”

The yield was slightly above average after a couple of lighter seasons in 2023 and 2024, but Searle says the gewürztraminer looks particularly good this year.

“We are also excited about our chardonnays as we celebrate our 50 years, and with our Riverpoint vineyard being the first vineyard in New Zealand to plant gewürztraminer.”

Geoff Wright from Wrights Winery said growers who have worked hard with open canopies, where quality was the focus rather than quantity, would have benefited most in the Gisborne region.

Wrights is about to harvest its reds, such as zinfandel and syrah.

“These varieties need an extended summer to fully ripen, so it has definitely been a good vintage for later varieties,” Wright said.

“The big chardonnay from Gisborne is also promising to be a highlight this vintage.”

Paul Tietjen with Owen Davies at TW Vineyard on Back Ormond Rd in Gisborne.

Winemaker at TW Wines Anita Ewart-Croy said the harvest was “amazing” this year with great fruit quality and fully developed flavours.

“The tannin ripeness was very good in the red varieties.”

Gisborne’s TW Wines is known for its chardonnays and a spicy red called carmenere. It also produces malbec, merlot, rose, prosecco and viognier.

Ewart-Croy said the 2025 vintage was equally as good as last year due to a reasonably dry end of summer with cool nights and warm days.

“This is optimal for physiological ripeness,” she says.

The harvest is now complete at Indevin in Gisborne, with 10,660 tonnes of grapes in the door.

Indevin says it is New Zealand’s largest wine producer, with 4000 vineyard hectares across Marlborough, Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne and more than 500 employees. The Gisborne winery and viticulture operation employs 33 people.

“The ferments are tracking well, and the team remains busy with the intake area, receival bins, presses and associated equipment receiving a full clean before being wintered over until next year,” Mike Horton, Indevin Gisborne winery production manager, said.

“Well done, Gizzy.”