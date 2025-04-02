Annie Millton picking La Cote Pinot Noir at her vineyard in Manutūkē, the first certified organic vineyard in New Zealand, and the first biodynamic wine estate in the Southern Hemisphere. Photo / Strike Photography
Gisborne winemakers are crediting an extended period of settled weather for what is promising to be an especially good vintage in 2025.
The grape harvest is nearly finished at Millton Vineyards and Winery, and director Annie Millton that this year’s vintage will deliver some exceptionalwines.
“At the beginning of spring, we had an early bud burst and a good start to the new growing season. There have been a few weather challenges along the way, but we’ve also had periods of fantastic Tairāwhiti sunshine, which has seen the grapes develop excellent complexity of flavour,” Millton said.
She said November saw perfect weather during flowering, and sun and light winds had contributed to large volumes of bunches per vine.
“December saw a small but sharp heat wave, then January was cooler and damper. For the rest of the growing season, we only got the odd day of high temperatures. It was a good chance for a slower and longer ripening period to follow,” she said.
“More than four decades after establishing Millton, the team and I are concentrating on the varietals we love to grow: single-vineyard chardonnay, chenin blanc, viognier and pinot noir. Each one is structured and terroir-driven, with purity, vibrancy and depth.
“This 41st harvest promises to be one worth celebrating, with some outstanding wines to enjoy.”
The harvest has been completed at Matawhero Winery on Riverpoint Rd, and winemaker Kirsten Searle said they were happy with the quality of the fruit.
“The ferments are tracking well, and the team remains busy with the intake area, receival bins, presses and associated equipment receiving a full clean before being wintered over until next year,” Mike Horton, Indevin Gisborne winery production manager, said.