New Steiner-inspired kindergarten operating in Pātūtahi near Gisborne

Pātūtahi has a new kindergarten, Willowsong Tairāwhiti, attended by 20 children aged 3 to 5.

A new Steiner-inspired kindergarten called Willowsong Tairāwhiti has been opened in Pātūtahi.

The kindergarten operates from 8.30am to 3.30pm Monday to Thursday.

A playgroup that has been running at the venue is now held on Friday.

Head teacher Sarah Jones said she returned to the Gisborne district from Hawke’s Bay to work at the new kindergarten for the year.

Willowsong Tairāwhiti is the only kindy in the rural area, although there is a kōhanga reo at Waituhi.