Parents had indicated they wanted a similar kindy that followed the Steiner education principles, she said.
Steiner education is based on the philosophy of Austrian Rudolf Steiner, who envisioned education as “an art - a living, breathing process that nurtures the unfolding human being in body, soul and spirit”.
The Willowsong Tairāwhiti website says: “Our kaupapa is to nurture the wonder of early childhood - honouring the natural unfolding of each tamaiti with warmth, rhythm, and reverence for life.
“We believe that early childhood is not a race or preparation for something else - it is life itself, to be cherished, protected and lived fully.”
Jones said she and fellow teacher Bekah Cook wanted parents to know about the kindy’s point of difference and that it was up and running in the area.
Parents who want their children to attend, or to put younger children on the waiting list, can contact the kindy through its website, which also has other information.