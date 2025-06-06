Grey and gloomy conditions and people in rain gear are seen today in Bright St, Gisborne. Photo / Anne-Marie de Bruin

Grey and gloomy conditions and people in rain gear are seen today in Bright St, Gisborne. Photo / Anne-Marie de Bruin

Gisborne’s wet weather is set to clear over the weekend, but things aren’t likely to completely dry out until Sunday.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said on Friday that Saturday would have “a bit of a wet feel”.

Some showers would be heavy along the coastal areas.

“As things stand, Sunday is looking dry with sunny skies, albeit chilly,” Makgabutlane said.

“Winds along the coast also look to have some bite to them, with fresh southwesterlies expected.”