Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

Gisborne weather: Rain set to clear for chilly, sunny weekend

By
Multimedia Journalist·Gisborne Herald·
2 mins to read

Grey and gloomy conditions and people in rain gear are seen today in Bright St, Gisborne. Photo / Anne-Marie de Bruin

Grey and gloomy conditions and people in rain gear are seen today in Bright St, Gisborne. Photo / Anne-Marie de Bruin

Gisborne’s wet weather is set to clear over the weekend, but things aren’t likely to completely dry out until Sunday.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said on Friday that Saturday would have “a bit of a wet feel”.

Some showers would be heavy along the coastal areas.

“As things stand, Sunday

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Gisborne Herald

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Gisborne Herald