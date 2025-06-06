She said wintery temperatures would begin to be noticeable over the weekend.
“During the day, things look to peak in the low to mid-teens in Gisborne City [12C tomorrow], while overnight lows drop to the mid-single digits. Definitely a good weekend to wrap up warm.”
Slips after the heavy rain in the Waioeka Gorge closed State Highway 2 between Gisborne and Ōpōtiki on Thursday for more than 10 hours.
The road reopened at 5pm on Thursday after contractors cleared two slips.
Temporary speed limits were in place on Thursday and police advised motorists to take extra care when travelling through the area.
The Gisborne District Council had updated road conditions on its website.
“Our local road network remains fragile. We have both ongoing maintenance and significant recovery work across the region,” the site said.