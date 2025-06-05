Slips on State Highway 2, between Gisborne and Ōpōtiki will likely keep the major route closed until late on Thursday afternoon. Photo / NZTA

Slips on State Highway 2, between Gisborne and Ōpōtiki will likely keep the major route closed until late on Thursday afternoon. Photo / NZTA

State Highway 2 between Gisborne to Ōpōtiki will likely remain closed until late this afternoon as road crews work to clear multiple slips on the major route.

On Tairāwhiti’s local road network, Gisborne District Council was responding to reports of the Motu River flooding Motu Rd between Phillips Rd and Marumoko Rd.

Both lanes of SH2 were closed between Matawai and Waioeka, Waioeka Gorge, due to a slip and downed trees, according to an update from NZ Transport Agency (NZTA).

NZTA said there was no suitable detour.

An NZTA spokeswoman said contractors were working to clear two slips on the Waioeka Gorge road, so it was not likely to open until 5pm Thursday at the earliest.