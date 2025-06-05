A police statement at 8.40am said multiple slips along the length of SH2, between Gisborne and Ōpōtiki, will need to be cleared before the road can reopen.
“Roading crews have been deployed to assess and clear the obstructions.
“There is no time scale available for this closure due to the number of slips and obstructions.”
Motorists were asked to take an alternative route where possible or delay travel.
A Gisborne District Council spokeswoman said contractors were going on-site where flooding had been reported on Motu Rd to investigate and make the area safe.
A bridge abutment at Waikura Valley had also reportedly been washed out.
At Gisborne District Council’s Matawai Telemetry station, 124mm of rainfall was recorded in 24 hours from 11am Wednesday to 11am Thursday.
At the Wharekopae School rainfall monitoring site, just over 54mm of rain was detected over 24 hours from 11am Wednesday to 11am Thursday.
The road closure prevented the delivery of the Thursday edition of the Gisborne Herald newspaper.
Subscribers will receive today’s and Friday papers on Friday.
Subscribers can still access the Gisborne Herald’s digital edition here: https://www.nzherald.co.nz/e-editions/.
MORE TO COME.