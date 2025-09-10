Long-stay Gisborne SPCA cat Miss Waffleton is available for a koha, as adoption fees are waived until September 21.

Long-stay Gisborne SPCA cat Miss Waffleton is available for a koha, as adoption fees are waived until September 21.

Gisborne’s SPCA has made it easier to adopt friendly cats and dogs if you’re looking for a furry friend.

The animal welfare organisation has waived its adoption fees until September 21 and is asking for a koha for long-stay residents.

One of the long-term animals includes a young cat named Miss Waffleton who “enjoys the finer things in life”, despite having had a rough start in life in the Bay of Plenty.

“We have a beautiful black cat, Miss Waffleton, who has come to us all the way from Whakatāne as she kept getting overlooked. She was found in a shed with her siblings and brought into SPCA in March this year,” SPCA senior external communications adviser Georgia May Gilbertson said.

“We’re hoping someone in the Gisborne area will show some interest and adopt her.”