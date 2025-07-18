Lulu (left) and Matthew are cats who have now found a home in Gisborne. Photo / Supplied

A cat who had been at Gisborne’s SPCA for more than 100 days has now found a forever home.

Matthew, a 5-year-old cat, and a kitten named Lulu were adopted from the SPCA by the same people. Both were long-term residents at the SPCA.

“After 61 days for Lulu and 122 days for Matthew they have finally found their forever home. They created such a strong bond while in centre and they now get to live the rest of their lives together. We hope they live long, happy lives and bring so much joy to their new forever home,” the SPCA wrote on Facebook.

The Gisborne Herald published a story about Matthew on July 9 and contacted the SPCA this week for an update.

It was good timing, as SPCA senior external communications adviser Georgia Gilbertson said she had just heard Matthew had been adopted along with Lulu.