Lulu (left) and Matthew are cats who have now found a home in Gisborne. Photo / Supplied
A cat who had been at Gisborne’s SPCA for more than 100 days has now found a forever home.
Matthew, a 5-year-old cat, and a kitten named Lulu were adopted from the SPCA by the same people. Both were long-term residents at the SPCA.
“After 61 days for Lulu and122 days for Matthew they have finally found their forever home. They created such a strong bond while in centre and they now get to live the rest of their lives together. We hope they live long, happy lives and bring so much joy to their new forever home,” the SPCA wrote on Facebook.
Matthew was described on the SPCA site as a “wise and loving older male cat looking for his forever home”.
“With his quiet and calm nature, he’s the perfect companion for someone who values the gentle presence of a furry friend. Though he’s no longer a kitten, he has plenty of love to give and is ready to settle into a cosy, low-key home.”
The site said Matthew would “thrive with a kitten for company and in a calm and quiet home”.