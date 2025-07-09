Matthew the cat has been at the SPCA in Gisborne for more than 100 days. He is described as "a perfect companion" and "is ready to settle into a cosy, low-key home".

Matthew is a cool, calm cat who has been at the SPCA in Gisborne for more than 100 days.

He is among a surge in cats and kittens looking for a home amid an influx of felines.

Matthew is aged 5 and has a health condition that can be managed.

“This wise and loving older male cat is looking for his forever home,” his bio on the SPCA website says.

“With his quiet and calm nature, he’s the perfect companion for someone who values the gentle presence of a furry friend. Though he’s no longer a kitten, he has plenty of love to give and is ready to settle into a cosy, low-key home.