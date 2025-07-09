Matthew the cat has been at the SPCA in Gisborne for more than 100 days. He is described as "a perfect companion" and "is ready to settle into a cosy, low-key home".
Matthew is a cool, calm cat who has been at the SPCA in Gisborne for more than 100 days.
He is among a surge in cats and kittens looking for a home amid an influx of felines.
Matthew is aged 5 and has a health condition that canbe managed.
“This wise and loving older male cat is looking for his forever home,” his bio on the SPCA website says.
“With his quiet and calm nature, he’s the perfect companion for someone who values the gentle presence of a furry friend. Though he’s no longer a kitten, he has plenty of love to give and is ready to settle into a cosy, low-key home.
“He has an underlying health condition that hasn’t flared up at all during his time up for adoption. It’s easily manageable and doesn’t affect his day-to-day life. He remains a relaxed, affectionate companion who just needs the right match to thrive.”
Matthew would “thrive with a kitten for company and in a calm and quiet home”, the bio says.
“He isn’t a fan of loud noises or fast movements, so a serene household without young children would suit him best. All he needs is a soft spot to curl up and a few quiet moments with you to feel truly at home.”
He has been desexed and vaccinated and has had up-to-date flea treatment.
The Gisborne SPCA centre is at 14 Nursery Rd, Matawhero. Its phone number is (06) 867-9463.
Adopting Matthew costs $104.30, which is discounted because he has been there for more than 100 days.
Other cats, kittens and dogs at the SPCA are also ready for adoption.
Earlier this year, Federated Farmers called for help in dealing with feral and stray cats after cases of animals, including cats and kittens, being dumped in rural areas and people feeding feral cat populations.
This was noted as an issue in Gisborne and on the East Coast.
The SPCA distinguishes between feral and stray cats, with feral cats legally designated as pests in many places in New Zealand.