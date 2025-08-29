A slip at the north end of Kaiti Beach has been identified by Murry Cave, principal scientist of Gisborne District Council. The "failed area" of the cliff can be seen in light brown. Photo / Murry Cave

A “substantial” rockfall on Kaiti Beach has prompted Gisborne District Council to caution people against walking under the bluffs.

The council had used a drone to observe the rockfall.

“The rockfall at the north end of Kaiti Beach is of substantial size, and there is risk of a further failure as drone footage indicates an open tension crack on the head scarp, along with unstable rock material on the slip face,” the council’s principal scientist, Murry Cave, said.

“This and other rocky headlands around the region are prone to rockfall, and this is especially the case after the region having a wet winter.”

He said the risk was not isolated to Kaiti.