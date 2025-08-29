Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Gisborne rockfalls: Beachgoers cautioned after Kaiti Beach slip

By
Multimedia Journalist·Gisborne Herald·
Quick Read

A slip at the north end of Kaiti Beach has been identified by Murry Cave, principal scientist of Gisborne District Council. The "failed area" of the cliff can be seen in light brown. Photo / Murry Cave

A slip at the north end of Kaiti Beach has been identified by Murry Cave, principal scientist of Gisborne District Council. The "failed area" of the cliff can be seen in light brown. Photo / Murry Cave

A “substantial” rockfall on Kaiti Beach has prompted Gisborne District Council to caution people against walking under the bluffs.

The council had used a drone to observe the rockfall.

“The rockfall at the north end of Kaiti Beach is of substantial size, and there is risk of a further

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save