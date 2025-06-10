Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

Gisborne renters feeling impact of housing supply constraints

By
Multimedia Journalist·Gisborne Herald·
6 mins to read

Gisborne had the highest median weekly rent paid in the country. Photo / File

Gisborne had the highest median weekly rent paid in the country. Photo / File

Supply and demand are major factors behind Gisborne having the highest median weekly rent in New Zealand, as efforts continue to provide more affordable housing in the district.

A solo mum renting in Gisborne says her struggle is similar to that of many other renters in the region,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Gisborne Herald

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Gisborne Herald