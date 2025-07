Gisborne members of the New Zealand Nurses Organisations during a strike in December. Public hospital and health service nurses, nationwide, including in Gisborne, will strike again next Wednesday over staffing levels and wage negotiations.

Health NZ and the New Zealand Nurses Organisation say patient safety will remain a priority when nurses nationwide, including at Gisborne Hospital, strike for 24 hours next Wednesday.

About 36,000 nurses, healthcare assistants and some midwives at public hospitals and health services plan to strike from 9am on Wednesday over staffing levels and failed wage negotiations.

Nurses previously went on strike during a Fight Back for Health May Day event and earlier had a 12-hour strike.

Gisborne members of the New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) will form a picket line on Ormond Rd, opposite the hospital, on Wednesday (July 30) from 9am to 10am.

They will later fundraise to support children with cancer.