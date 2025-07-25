Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Gisborne nurses to join nationwide 24 hour strike, Health NZ promise to prioritise patient safety

By
Central government, local government and health reporter·Gisborne Herald·
3 mins to read

Gisborne members of the New Zealand Nurses Organisations during a strike in December. Public hospital and health service nurses, nationwide, including in Gisborne, will strike again next Wednesday over staffing levels and wage negotiations.

Gisborne members of the New Zealand Nurses Organisations during a strike in December. Public hospital and health service nurses, nationwide, including in Gisborne, will strike again next Wednesday over staffing levels and wage negotiations.

Health NZ and the New Zealand Nurses Organisation say patient safety will remain a priority when nurses nationwide, including at Gisborne Hospital, strike for 24 hours next Wednesday.

About 36,000 nurses, healthcare assistants and some midwives at public hospitals and health services plan to strike from 9am on Wednesday over

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save