NZNO, in a “Letter to Patients”, said only life-preserving services would be maintained.

That meant patients may experience longer wait times, non-urgent care may be delayed or deferred and some areas of the hospital may have restricted access or reduced staffing.

“We understand that this can be frustrating,” the letter read. “Please know that striking is not a decision we take lightly. We are deeply committed to our patients – and that’s exactly why we are taking this action.”

A statement from Health NZ-Tairāwhiti said anyone in hospital would get the care and support they needed.

Hospitals and emergency departments would stay open.

Maternity services for women in labour, inpatient and birth services would continue and visiting hours would stay the same.

To maintain patient safety, most clinics will be closed and appointments will need to be rescheduled.

People who have an appointment on Wednesday are asked to go to their appointment unless contacted directly by Health NZ-Tairāwhiti.

Any deferred appointments will be rescheduled for the next available time.

“We value the hard work and dedication of our staff,” the statement said.

NZNO says its primary concern is safe staffing.

“Right now we simply don’t have enough staff to safely care for the volume and complexity of patients coming through the doors,” the Letter to Patients says.

“This isn’t just a workplace issue – it’s a public health issue."

The industrial action also concerns wage negotiations and inflation.

“This strike is not about money first. It’s about ensuring that you, your whānau and your community receive safe, timely and effective care – every day of the year," says the letter.

NZNO also believed Health NZ was not committing to an obligation to employ new graduates.

About half of nurse graduates last year missed out on a job offer from Health NZ.