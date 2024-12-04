Ngarangione said negotiations with Health NZ went over two years.

“They very slowly give it and slowly implement it; it doesn’t come in straight away. I feel insulted by the offer. You come to work and work hard ... that (offer) doesn’t cover the cost of living or inflation.”

The official inflation rate for the 12 months to the end of the September 2024 quarter was 2.2%.

Nurses seek public support as they protest outside Gisborne Hospital during Tuesday's 11am to 7pm strike. Gisborne nurses will strike again on December 17. Photo / Lewis Wheatley

Health NZ spokesman Mark Shepherd has defended the pay offer, citing increases over the past several years.

Ngarangione did not accept that argument, saying nurses received wage increases from pay equity in recent years.

“Pay equity is separate. It’s not a pay rise,” she said.

“It’s what you should have been getting based on sexual discrimination over a long time.”

Health NZ has also proposed pausing fulltime employee calculations for the Care Capacity Demand Management (CCDM) programme.

The CCDM calculates the number and the range of skills nurses, midwives, healthcare assistants and kaimahi hauora need based on how sick patients are and how much nursing care they require.

Ngarangione said the CCDM had been negotiated and in place for years.

Health NZ was claiming the CCDM figures were inaccurate, she said.

“It is more than what we would have if we didn’t have a system. It’s designed to make if safe for patients.”

Paul Goulter, of NZNO, said members were concerned the pause would leave few safeguards on staffing levels and result in fewer healthcare workers on duty.

“Ultimately, patients will pay the price for hospitals that are continuously understaffed and under-resourced.”

Ngarangione said she was also concerned Health NZ had only offered jobs to 844 of 1619 recent graduate nurses.

The country needed more nurses, particularly New Zealand nurses, she said.

Health minister Shane Reti said he was disappointed by the strike and he disputed the NZNO’s claim budget constraints were putting patient safety at risk.

The Government had put additional funding of $1.4 billion into health, he said.

NZNO members have voted to hold rolling strikes over the next two weeks.

The Gisborne strike is on December 17.