ACC said it was the highest number of new claims and the highest cost of injuries in the past five years.

As of July 20 this year, ACC had accepted 39 motorcycle-related injuries in the district, costing $1.2m.

Nationwide, 2024 saw the highest number of injuries and the highest cost in the past five years.

ACC accepted 4739 motorbike-related injuries, costing $150m.

Males (3,848) had more than four times the number of motorbike-related claims compared to females (886) in 2024.

The age group with the most motorbike-related injury claims was 15 to 19-year-olds at 680, ahead of the 20–24 age group at 636.

ACC injury prevention leader James Whitaker said spring was the perfect time to be thinking about riding your motorbike safely.

“As we come into September, it’s a great time of year and we want motorbike riders to celebrate their love of riding and get back on the open road,” he says.

“As you get back on the bike, make sure you’re ready to get the most out of your time on your bike.”

Whitaker said motorbike riders and car drivers were both responsible for reducing motorcycle fatalities and injuries.

He said riders needed to make sure their gear and bikes are in good condition before hitting the roads, while car drivers should keep an eye out for motorcyclists, particularly at intersections.

“We’ve all got to be more aware of the dangers at intersections,” Whitaker said.

“When you’re sitting at an intersection – look again for motorcyclists, not just your gap. Check your blind spots too.”

ACC advised riders to do three things: