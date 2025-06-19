ASB found Gisborne was underperforming in almost all economic categories, except construction.

House sales increased by 2.7% annually, much lower than the national average of 14.3%.

Building consents rose by 9% annually, compared to the national average decline of 5.9%.

Gisborne Chamber of Commerce president Ashley Fisher. Photo / Gisborne Chamber of Commerce

Gisborne Chamber of Commerce president Ashley Fisher said he believed the figures measured in the scoreboard were still lagging behind reality, and Gisborne’s economic outlook was “more rosy” than the data suggested.

“It is probably more reflective of last year’s conditions, and the perspective on the ground is a bit more positive than that,” Fisher said.

Business confidence was higher, and there was more of an appetite for taking on new, qualified staff locally, he said.

Improving beef prices and positive signs for horticultural exports were also good indicators for the region.

“My advice to people reading [the data] is to take it with a grain of salt and look at the period it actually applies [to].”

Fisher said cyclone recovery activity remained an outlier from typical economic activity.

“Our fundamentals are what drive our economy, and we should focus more on that than these outliers. While cyclone recovery is still happening, it has pretty much become business as usual, and those peaks they thought were economic activity were pretty much just a knee-jerk reaction to the problems that needed to be solved quickly.”

Larsen Sawmilling owner John Larsen. Photo / James Pocock

John Larsen, owner of Makaraka-based Larsen Sawmilling for 36 years, believed things were gradually improving for Gisborne’s economy.

“The last nine months have been very tight. Every now and again I think that I see green shoots and then they sort of get nipped off,” Larsen said.

The rural sector is a significant part of Larsen’s customer base and he said Gisborne was lucky it had a good summer for the rural economy.

“I think if we hadn’t had that, then there would have been a lot of businesses around this town severely impeded.”

Larsen said Gisborne’s placement on the scoreboard relative to other regions didn’t come as a surprise to him, but he was optimistic about the region’s economic outlook in the near term.

“We’re very lucky we’ve got a very well-established hinterland rural sector that will get this district through.

“[By spring] we’ll know what lambs we’ve got on the ground, we’ll know what calves we’ve got on the ground, we’ll be able to do some budgeting and guys will be able to say ‘I can put that fence in’ or ‘I’m going to develop that block’.”

Fisher and Larsen also noted the potential benefit for local businesses from the Government’s $6.6 billion tax/depreciation incentive for businesses, allowing them to deduct 20% of a new productive asset’s value from their tax return.

Consumer confidence figures for Gisborne were combined with Hawke’s Bay (placed 14th) in the data sets used by ASB. The combined regions were noted as being among the least confident in the country overall.

The results of regional community trust Trust Tairāwhiti’s second Tairāwhiti Wellbeing Survey, released at the start of this year, found economic confidence was down from previous results.

From the 833 weighted results, 36% said Tairāwhiti was not a good place to start or run a business, up from 24% in 2022, while 39% of respondents didn’t believe Tairāwhiti had diverse employment opportunities, up from 29% the year before.

ASB chief economist Nick Tuffley said it was not unprecedented for a region to go from first place to last, or close to it, over that period.

“Auckland went from first to 14th in the space of about a year,” Tuffley said.

He said it was especially true of a small region like Gisborne.

He said the economic surge after Cyclone Gabrielle was “unsustainable”, as shown by Gisborne’s above-average retail sales figures normalising to close to the national average in the last quarter.