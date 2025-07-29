Advertisement
Gisborne home seriously damaged in accidental fire, occupants suffer minor injuries

By
General reporter, specialises in emergency services and rural·Gisborne Herald·
2 mins to read

The front rooms of a house in Anzac St near the Roebuck Rd corner had flames flaring out of the windows when firefighters arrived to tackle the blaze this morning.

A Gisborne home was extensively damaged in a blaze after a resident used petrol to light a fire in the fireplace, according to a fire investigator.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand received the first 111 call about the incident on Anzac St near Roebuck Rd about 9.25am today.

Plumes of

