The front rooms of a house in Anzac St near the Roebuck Rd corner had flames flaring out of the windows when firefighters arrived to tackle the blaze this morning.

The front rooms of a house in Anzac St near the Roebuck Rd corner had flames flaring out of the windows when firefighters arrived to tackle the blaze this morning.

A Gisborne home was extensively damaged in a blaze after a resident used petrol to light a fire in the fireplace, according to a fire investigator.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand received the first 111 call about the incident on Anzac St near Roebuck Rd about 9.25am today.

Plumes of dense black smoke from the blaze could be seen by firefighters as they responded to the call.

The fire started in the lounge area at the front of the three-bedroom house and spread to involve the kitchen and dining room.

“The firefighters were able to attack it head-on and were able to stop it spreading to the rear of the home,” a specialist fire investigator said.