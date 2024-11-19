I called out to my wife, Kim, and the words came out slurred.
That’s when I realised: these were stroke symptoms.
It was a confronting moment.
I was alarmed, not frightened, and I couldn’t help asking myself: ”Why me?”
Kim drove me straight to the Emergency Department at Gisborne Hospital.
When I arrived, my blood pressure was very high – 225/90.
The doctors told me I had a transient ischemic attack (TIA), a warning sign of a potential stroke.
A CT showed no trace of a bleed or clot in my brain, and that was a blessing.
My condition gradually improved over seven hours, and by 2pm I was discharged home, relieved to have avoided serious damage.
I enjoyed a normal evening.
But as the night wore on, my face began to swell – a reaction, they said, to the dye used in the CT scan.
The next morning, my face still swollen, I called the ED to check if it was normal, and they advised me to return to the hospital.
Kim drove me again, but this time, as I waited to be seen, the full force of the stroke took hold.
I could feel my strength draining away and my balance failing.
They ran a second CT scan, this time without the dye. Again, it showed no brain damage.
But the stroke symptoms were unmistakable and they treated me as having had a mild stroke. I was admitted to the hospital.
Over the next 24 hours, I started losing my voice. My balance issues worsened.
I’ll be honest: it was a tough blow.
I’ve spent my life talking and broadcasting on the radio. I wasn’t sure if I’d ever get my voice back.
The thought of my broadcasting career ending like this was a bitter pill to swallow.
But from the outset, I was determined to get better and with the help of the excellent work of the nursing staff, physios, and doctors, I steadily recovered over the next 10 days.
They were all magnificent, and I can’t thank them enough.
I even managed to do my morning live news cross on Radio Ngati Porou in my second week in hospital, with slurred speech and all.
It gave me a big boost of confidence. Thankfully, my voice is gradually returning now.
I spent the second weekend of my hospital stay at home and tried writing on the computer. It was a further relief to know I could still function.
I’ve been back home for a week and returned to work on Monday on a measured, careful basis. Things are looking up.
I’m grateful for the support from everyone who reached out these past few weeks.
It’s meant a lot. But most of all, I want to thank my dear wife, Kim.
She’s been my rock through all this – magnificent and completely supportive.
I’m sharing my story because I want to raise awareness about blood pressure and stroke risk.
I was told in the hospital that I had elevated blood pressure for some years, but I didn’t fully realise the implications.
My advice?
Don’t ignore it. Get your blood pressure checked regularly.
Don’t take any risks.
You do not want to have a stroke, even a very mild one like mine.
Stroke stats and advice
The Neurological Foundation says 9000 New Zealanders have a stroke each year, 2000 Kiwis die from a stroke each year and 25% of stroke victims are under 65.
Stroke is the second-largest cause of death in New Zealand and the largest cause of adult disability.
The Stroke Foundation of New Zealand advises that joining a patient support group may help stroke sufferers adjust to life after a stroke.
“Talk with your health care team about the local support group or check with an area medical centre,” a Stroke Foundation of New Zealand spokesperson said.
“Support from family and friends can also help relieve fear and anxiety following a stroke.”
More than three-quarters of strokes can be avoided by making healthy lifestyle changes.
Stroke Foundation tips to reduce the risks of stroke:
- Get your blood pressure checked regularly.
- Be smoke-free and vape-free.
- Eat less salt.
- Eat healthy foods.
- Be active.
- Lose weight.
- Keep your alcohol intake low.
Regular exercise helps maintain healthy blood pressure, and with high blood pressure being a major risk, this is one practical way of reducing the risk of a stroke.
Thirty minutes of exercise five times a week can reduce stroke risk by 25%.