The Gisborne Herald will have a new online home from Thursday this week.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

The Gisborne Herald will have a new online home from Thursday this week.

We have some exciting news – the Gisborne Herald will have a new home webpage as part of the NZ Herald website from Thursday.

The Gisborne Herald’s current site, gisborneherald.co.nz/, will be replaced with a new website: nzherald.co.nz/gisborne-herald/.

Starting from Thursday, subscribers and casual readers will be redirected to the new Gisborne Herald site for all our news.

The new website’s sections will include the homepage, news, business, lifestyle and sport.

Current Gisborne Herald subscribers will become subscribers to Herald Premium, if they are not already. Gisborne Herald content is included as part of this subscription.