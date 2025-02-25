Advertisement
Gisborne Herald getting a new website

The Gisborne Herald will have a new online home from Thursday this week.

We have some exciting news – the Gisborne Herald will have a new home webpage as part of the NZ Herald website from Thursday.

The Gisborne Herald’s current site, gisborneherald.co.nz/, will be replaced with a new website: nzherald.co.nz/gisborne-herald/.

Starting from Thursday, subscribers and casual readers will be redirected to the new Gisborne Herald site for all our news.

The new website’s sections will include the homepage, news, business, lifestyle and sport.

Current Gisborne Herald subscribers will become subscribers to Herald Premium, if they are not already. Gisborne Herald content is included as part of this subscription.

Gisborne subscribers who already have Herald Premium will be able to access Gisborne content on the new site.

The digital edition of the Gisborne Herald can still be accessed. This can be found at the bottom of the webpage, under ‘NZ Herald e-editions’.
Subscribers can also access the Gisborne Herald e-edition, just as you always have, at nzherald.co.nz/e-editions.

The property guide, travel and Viva local life magazines can be found in the same PDF as the paper on the day they came out.

The Gisborne Herald is under "NZME Regional e-editions" on the "e-edition" page.
Subscribers who have questions can contact us via email at subscriptions@nzherald.co.nz.

We hope you enjoy the new Gisborne Herald website!

