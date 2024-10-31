The Gisborne District Council Disaster Relief Trust received $161,000 in public donations during the 2023-2024 financial year.
The impact of cyclones Hale and Gabrielle in early 2023 extended into the 2023-2024 financial year, attracting “generous public donations which have helped to aid our community’s recovery efforts”, the trust’s annual report states.
Since March 2023, over $3.2m in public donations have been received and managed by the trust to the end of June 2024.
While the majority of donations were received in the previous 2022-2023 financial year, an additional $161,000 was received in 2023-2024.
The trust developed an application process for members of the community who had experienced hardship as a result of cyclones Hale and Gabrielle.