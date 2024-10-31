Gisborne District Council Disaster Relief Trust figures for the 2023-2024 year show 43 percent of funding went to property with silt and access issues. Photo / Ben Cowper

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Gisborne District Council Disaster Relief Trust figures for the 2023-2024 year show 43 percent of funding went to property with silt and access issues. Photo / Ben Cowper

The Gisborne District Council Disaster Relief Trust received $161,000 in public donations during the 2023-2024 financial year.

The impact of cyclones Hale and Gabrielle in early 2023 extended into the 2023-2024 financial year, attracting “generous public donations which have helped to aid our community’s recovery efforts”, the trust’s annual report states.

Since March 2023, over $3.2m in public donations have been received and managed by the trust to the end of June 2024.

While the majority of donations were received in the previous 2022-2023 financial year, an additional $161,000 was received in 2023-2024.

The trust developed an application process for members of the community who had experienced hardship as a result of cyclones Hale and Gabrielle.