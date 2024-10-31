Advertisement
Gisborne ‘generously’ supported disaster trust in aftermath of cyclones

By Wynsley Wrigley
NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Gisborne District Council Disaster Relief Trust figures for the 2023-2024 year show 43 percent of funding went to property with silt and access issues. Photo / Ben Cowper

The Gisborne District Council Disaster Relief Trust received $161,000 in public donations during the 2023-2024 financial year.

The impact of cyclones Hale and Gabrielle in early 2023 extended into the 2023-2024 financial year, attracting “generous public donations which have helped to aid our community’s recovery efforts”, the trust’s annual report states.

Since March 2023, over $3.2m in public donations have been received and managed by the trust to the end of June 2024.

While the majority of donations were received in the previous 2022-2023 financial year, an additional $161,000 was received in 2023-2024.

The trust developed an application process for members of the community who had experienced hardship as a result of cyclones Hale and Gabrielle.

The trust has since supported 317 applications aimed at addressing various damages and 244 applications for properties that have received red or yellow stickers.

Another 124 applications were withdrawn or considered ineligible.

The fund primarily supported applicants with property repairs and replacement of possessions, restoring access to homes to enable people to move out of emergency accommodation and with direct financial support for the additional costs people were experiencing as a result of the disruption caused by the weather events.

Where funding went:

38% of grants were distributed to the East Coast.

33% were distributed to Te Karaka/Waipaoa.

25% were distributed to Gisborne city.

4% went to Manutuke.

The type of damages which received funding were:

House and possessions – 43%.

Property including silt and access – 43%.

Waterway, water supply and wastewater – 4%.

Vehicle damage – 10%.

Public donations were still being received post-June 30.

The trust’s annual report was presented to Gisborne district councillors.

Trustees Mayor Rehette Stoltz and district councillor Rhonda Tibble thanked the community for their support of the trust which was established in 2003 to allow anyone to provide community support after an emergency or disaster.

“Our community could not have remained in good spirits whilst facing so much devastation without the kindness and generosity of others, and in particular, without the generosity shown by those who donated to the Disaster Relief Trust,” wrote the two trustees.


