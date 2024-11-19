At 5.15am on Wednesday a fire crew was called to put out a burning car in Paraone Rd, Kaiti.
“The cause was suspicious and police were advised.”
The vehicle was severely damaged.
Fenz new local advisory appointments for Tairāwhiti
Fire and Emergency New Zealand has announced five new appointments which will more than double the size of the local advisory committee in Tairāwhiti.
Local advisory committees (LACs) are independent committees around New Zealand which provide advice with a strong local perspective to help Fenz understand communities’ needs and engage with them effectively.
The Tairāwhiti LAC has five new members: Erana Reedy, Joseph McClutchie, William Tamatea, Jordan Walker, and Dr Raaniera Te Whata. They will join Hikihiki Pihema, Shane McClutchie, and Tee Montgomery, bringing the membership to eight.
“Ngā komiti tohutohu ā-rohe local advisory committees bring a strong community voice to the work of [Fenz], so we know how to support their communities in the best way possible, to prepare for and respond to emergencies when they happen,” Tairāwhiti district manager Peter Clark said.
“LAC members are appointed for their demonstrated commitment to their communities, and they bring strong local knowledge and connections. Over its first term, the Tairāwhiti local advisory committee has provided valuable advice ... contributing to the fire safety and resilience of its community.”
The new members will be formally welcomed to the LAC role in December.