A firefighter said the cause of the Saturday morning house fire in Gisborne was unknown, but it was not considered to be suspicious. Photo / File

Firefighters arrived in time to stop a fire from completely spreading through a Gisborne home on Saturday morning.

Fire and Emergency NZ received reports of the incident in Abbott St, Elgin, about 11am.

“We could see smoke from the burning house when we approached on Gladstone Road,” a senior firefighter said.

“It had started in the loungeroom area.”

The two fire crews who responded were able to get inside the house and stop it from spreading beyond the lounge.