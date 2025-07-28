You need to have the full picture

Māori Ward councillor Aubrey Ria said she had never before worked in such a large group in terms of decision-making.

Some conversations tested her and her beliefs, but the councillors managed to have the discussions in a mana-enhancing way, she said.

“Relationship-wise, there is a high level of respect for each other and that showed at the table that people weren’t afraid or intimidated to be open and honest about all of the different kaupapa that we discuss.”

The council’s shared commitment to Te Mana o Te Wai (the importance of water) and its fostering of greater relationships with mana whenua around decisions related to the wai were highlights for Ria.

“Advocating for things to do with our wai, it’s something that I set out wanting to achieve as I began my term and as I campaigned.”

For those seeking to be a councillor, reading and comprehension were essential, as well as asking questions.

“Being able to cross-reference and do links and your own research to ensure you’re getting a full picture”, she said.

Gisborne district councillor Aubrey Ria.

Council expected to ‘fix everything’

General Ward councillor Rob Telfer said the recovery planning took almost 100% of the time and was not how he expected his first term to go.

“We’re aware there are a whole lot of people around our district that are not happy and expect the council to fix everything.”

Telfer said most people did not realise how long it took to understand the local governance system, noting it took him around 18 months.

“It’s not quite as easy as flicking your fingers and changing everything.

“That’s probably the biggest focus that needs to happen ... how we can make things happen for people, rather than put up barriers.

“You go into council 10-foot tall and bushy-tailed, thinking you’re going to change the world, and you get in there and you realise very quickly it’s not that easy.

“You’re only one in a whole group and in a system that is pretty entrenched.”

Gisborne district councillor Rob Telfer.

You need to think strategically

The council’s Treaty compass has proved to be a success, Māori Ward councillors Ani Pahuru-Huriwai and Rawinia Parata say.

“The recent decision with Ngati Oneone was significant and a start to how Treaty relationships can look”, said Pahuru-Huriwai, who is not seeking re-election.

Pahuru-Huriwai advised candidates to do their homework and know that they were responsible for the whole region, “not just your patch”.

Additionally, “know the difference between governance and management”.

“We don’t dabble in operations or tell staff what to do ... being able to think strategically and at a high level is important because we don’t get down into the details of how things are done.”

Gisborne district councillor Ani Pahuru-Huriwai.

‘Your hearts need to be in it’

Councillor Rawinia Parata said the council had worked hard to change its thinking, culture and decision-making processes since the introduction of Māori wards.

“Now more than ever, the conversations have been more equitable.”

When it came to challenges, Parata noted Tairāwhiti had a vast geographical area and low population density, which had suffered from underinvestment by central government.

Additionally, the way the council collected rates meant there was insufficient funding to meet the region’s needs, Parata said.

“We’re constantly having to make decisions on how to prioritise based on not enough funds to do it with.”

To potential candidates, Parata said: “Your hearts need to be in it for the region. Not for one specific part of the region or a specific demographic, but for the greater good of the collective.”

For those voting, she advised voting for people who aligned with their values.

Gisborne district councillor Rawinia Parata.

43.4% of Gisborne residents voted during the last local elections, according to Department of Internal Affairs data.

As of February 28, 2025, there were 11,597 Gisborne electors on the Māori Ward roll, and 23,143 on the General Ward roll.

Noon on August 1 is the deadline for candidate nominations.