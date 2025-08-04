Joining the race and running for the first time for mayor and general ward councillor is 48-year-old Jono Samson (Jonathan Robert Samson).

Samson became a high-profile figure after his appearance in the TV2 series Lego Masters NZ, during which he candidly spoke of his mental health challenges and ADHD diagnosis.

He and Lego series partner Dan Mulholland, of Upper Hutt, finished third overall.

In running for mayor, Samson told Local Democracy Reporting he wanted to provide more opportunities for creative people.

“We have so many creative people who are getting regular jobs because their creativity doesn’t pay. Human beings are creative creatures. We were born to create.”

Samson said the Lego Masters NZ television show enabled him to have conversations with people from all walks of life.

Many people from the community had told him he should run for council.

“The feeling out there is that we really ought to do better and that the systems that we’ve created for ourselves are no longer really fit for purpose,” he said.

“The old-century ideas are not going to fly anymore.”

Samson has worked in many industries - from IT to hospitality to acting in television and films as an extra to driving buses.

He earned a certificate in Business and Computing in 1996, which led to a career in IT.

Later, he studied screen acting, screenwriting, and directing at South Seas Film and Television School in 2004.

Four years ago, he was diagnosed with lymphoma - a blood cancer - and had six months of chemotherapy.

“The year or so afterwards, my blood levels just kept improving ... they stabilised and now I’m at a position where they haven’t changed, so they are stable.”

Samson is currently on a sickness benefit and has worked on and off for the last couple of years.

He said he was “trying to pursue creativity” and create Lego workshops and Lego art.

In 2023, through his Lego, he had an “artist in residence” role at the HB Williams Memorial Library, where he built a replica of the library.

When asked why electors should vote for him, he said: “The world has too many critics and not enough cheerleaders. Who wants to come cheerleading with me?”

Among others putting their hat in the council ring are Jeremy Muir, editor of the Gisborne Herald for 14 years before leaving the role last year.

Local author and conservationist Samuel Oak Vette Gibson, better known as “Sam the Trap Man”, is also running.

Sam "The Trap Man" Gibson has thrown his hat in the general ward ring for the local body elections.

Dr Elizabeth Kerekere is campaigning for a Māori ward seat. She was a Green Party MP in 2020 but resigned in 2023 and became an independent MP after allegations of bullying within the party.

Gisborne electors look set to have a slight reduction in candidate choice this year, with 21.4% fewer nominations on the provincial list than in 2022.

Thirty-three candidates are aiming for 14 spots, including the mayor’s, which is 11 fewer than in 2022.

Of the candidates, 19 are running for the eight general ward positions, 11 for the five Māori ward seats and three for the mayor’s role.

By comparison, in 2022, there were 25 candidates for the general ward, 13 Māori ward candidates and four mayoral hopefuls.

Of the five current Māori ward councillors, four will be seeking re-election. Councillor Ani Pahuru-Huriwai is not pursuing another term.

Six of the eight general ward councillors want to stay for another term.

Deputy Mayor Josh Wharehinga announced at the start of the year he would not be seeking re-election and Tony Robinson resigned in February to take up a role at the district council.

Voting in the local body elections opens on September 9 and closes midday on October 11.