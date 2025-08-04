Advertisement
Gisborne election: Lego master, former Green MP among candidates

By
Local Democracy Reporter·Gisborne Herald·
4 mins to read

Jono Samson, pictured in 2023 when he appeared in the Lego Masters NZ TV series, is campaigning to become Gisborne's mayor or a councillor in the upcoming local elections. Photo / Liam Clayton

A Lego master, “Sam the Trap Man”, a former newspaper editor and ex-Green Party MP are among those vying for spots at the Gisborne District Council table.

The council has released a provisional list of contenders, with the official candidate names to be published on August 8.

Three mayoral candidates

