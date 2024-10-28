“Tom Hickey had some health problems in his family so when he established this trust in 1966, he required that health be the focus of any future beneficiaries,” Rau said.

“It started with Gisborne RDA [then the Riding School for Disabled] and as well as the rescue helicopter we’ve since added CCS, Idea Services and [Hato Hone] St John.

“We’re all rural people and, for us, the helicopter team provide a critical service we could not do without.”

Rau said keeping the annual trial event going had been a lot of work and it would not have been possible without his wife and her army of volunteers.

“But after 19 years I’ve stepped aside to let the young ones step up, and we’re delighted that Ruie Bridge has taken on the role and will take the trial into the future.”

While he’s given up the chair and has relocated to a smaller property closer to Gisborne city, Rau is still a top trial performer and, with his dog Kip, was in the final run-off of this year’s event held at the RDA yards in the first week of August.

“We were very happy to have nearly 140 entrants, including 15 novice competitors,” trial secretary Helen Cook said.

“It was a fantastic three days of trialling, and in addition to donations for our other beneficiaries, we were able to gift $4500 to the Eastland Helicopter Rescue Trust.”

That takes the tally of donations to EHRT from the charity trial to around $35,000 over the years, and Cook believes it’s a great fit.

“Triallers do tend to be rural people who have a real understanding of how important the service is to our community.

“We all know people who have needed the rescue helicopter team so it’s a wonderful thing for us to be able to support.”