Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

Gisborne District Council awarded $51k from forestry company in Environment Court decision

By
Local Democracy Reporter·Gisborne Herald·
4 mins to read

Gisborne District Council will recover half of over $100k in legal and expert witness costs from China Forestry Group (CFG), and management company Wood Marketing Services. Mana Taiao Tairāwhiti (MTT) was awarded $8500 in the same decision. Pictured: MTT spokesman Manu Caddie. Background: Photo / Paul Rickard Inset: supplied.

Gisborne District Council will recover half of over $100k in legal and expert witness costs from China Forestry Group (CFG), and management company Wood Marketing Services. Mana Taiao Tairāwhiti (MTT) was awarded $8500 in the same decision. Pictured: MTT spokesman Manu Caddie. Background: Photo / Paul Rickard Inset: supplied.

Gisborne District Council has recovered half of just over $100,000 spent on what its legal representative described as “avoidable” legal costs in an Environment Court decision against a Chinese-owned forestry company.

The case followed several recent enforcement actions taken by the council , which the council says have resulted in forestry operators reducing risks and improving compliance.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Gisborne Herald

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Gisborne Herald