Gisborne council and DoC step up efforts to curb pests harming native wildlife

Multimedia Journalist·Gisborne Herald·
3 mins to read

Animals from the mustelid family (carnivorous mammals such as stoats and ferrets) are a huge threat to native birds and their habitats, as seen in this photo provided by the Department of Conservation. DoC is working closely with Gisborne District Council when it comes to pests, including feral cats.

Pests have come out of hibernation “ready to cause havoc” in Tairāwhiti as the district council and Department of Conservation deal with thousands of them on an annual basis.

The spring season is a busy time for trappers and DoC and council workers as they are confronted by rodents, mustelids

