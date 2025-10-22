Cats are a major problem.

In a reply to Gisborne Herald questions, the council said no records were kept on how many cats were trapped. However, there had been 51 requests for service for trapping cats “from July 1 to now”.

According to the council’s website, feral cats are ”any cat that’s not being actively cared for that lives in the wild”.

This differentiates from stray, unwanted or pest cats, which are domestic cats that have been abandoned or strayed from their owners. These generally rely on people for some of their food and shelter, and are more timid.

GDC said it was not planning to follow the example of the Far North District Council, which recently put in new rules requiring the microchipping and desexing of pet cats over 4 months old.

The GDC website does, however, provide information on the management and trapping of feral and stray cats.

GDC also conducts pest animal control programmes across rural landscapes and, to a lesser extent, responds to urban rabbit/possum requests for services.

The Department of Conservation also deals with deer, which eat plant material in the habitats of native animals.

DoC community ranger Trudi Ngawhare said they were ready for a busy season of trapping.

“As we’re well into springtime, many pests like stoats, possums and rats have been coming out of hibernation ready to cause havoc.

“Trappers continue their efforts on the various programmes around Tairāwhiti over spring, so we’re expecting to see a bit more catch activity about now.”

Ngawhare provided recent trapping data showing hundreds of pests had been caught in such places as Grays Bush Scenic Reserve and Waimahuru reserve near Te Puia Hot Springs.

An aerial graphic featuring information on a year of trapping in the Grays Bush Scenic Reserve near Gisborne. Graphic / DoC

Figures from DoC trapping at Waimahuru show possums and rats are the most prolific pests in the area.

There were a range of factors that affected the number of pests caught, such as food availability, terrain and weather.

“As trappers learn the behaviour of pests in their area, they modify where they place traps and what baits they use, which can also increase effectiveness.

“The best way we know to increase effectiveness is to get more people in the area trapping. It will take the efforts of many continually working to reduce these numbers and give our native species the chance to breed and live.”

A rat can be seen in this DoC photo of a seabird burrow site at Waimahuru reserve near Te Puia Hot Springs.

DoC provided photos from the sites of mainland seabird and tītī burrows in Waimahuru – one of them showing a rat next to a site.

“We trap all around this site and have for several years, but as you can see, the pests keep coming, so the more help we can get the better.

“All this information helps inform our strategy and management, continuously improving to make an impact and protect nature.”