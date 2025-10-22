Animals from the mustelid family (carnivorous mammals such as stoats and ferrets) are a huge threat to native birds and their habitats, as seen in this photo provided by the Department of Conservation. DoC is working closely with Gisborne District Council when it comes to pests, including feral cats.
Pests have come out of hibernation “ready to cause havoc” in Tairāwhiti as the district council and Department of Conservation deal with thousands of them on an annual basis.
The spring season is a busy time for trappers and DoC and council workers as they are confronted by rodents, mustelids(stoats, ferrets etc), rabbits, possums, goats and feral cats with the potential to cause huge damage to native species and their natural habitat.
The animals eat or kill native birds and eggs and can also eat vegetation that is a crucial part of birds’ habitats.
In the five and a half years up to June 30, Gisborne District Council (GDC) has dealt with nearly 42,000 pests through biosecurity night shooting, trapping, poisoning and goat culling programmes.
The biggest annual number was 9498 in 2021, although up to June 30 of this year, it had dealt with 5366.
This differentiates from stray, unwanted or pest cats, which are domestic cats that have been abandoned or strayed from their owners. These generally rely on people for some of their food and shelter, and are more timid.
GDC said it was not planning to follow the example of the Far North District Council, which recently put in new rules requiring the microchipping and desexing of pet cats over 4 months old.
The GDC website does, however, provide information on the management and trapping of feral and stray cats.
GDC also conducts pest animal control programmes across rural landscapes and, to a lesser extent, responds to urban rabbit/possum requests for services.
DoC community ranger Trudi Ngawhare said they were ready for a busy season of trapping.
“As we’re well into springtime, many pests like stoats, possums and rats have been coming out of hibernation ready to cause havoc.
“Trappers continue their efforts on the various programmes around Tairāwhiti over spring, so we’re expecting to see a bit more catch activity about now.”
Ngawhare provided recent trapping data showing hundreds of pests had been caught in such places as Grays Bush Scenic Reserve and Waimahuru reserve near Te Puia Hot Springs.
There were a range of factors that affected the number of pests caught, such as food availability, terrain and weather.
“As trappers learn the behaviour of pests in their area, they modify where they place traps and what baits they use, which can also increase effectiveness.
“The best way we know to increase effectiveness is to get more people in the area trapping. It will take the efforts of many continually working to reduce these numbers and give our native species the chance to breed and live.”
DoC provided photos from the sites of mainland seabird and tītī burrows in Waimahuru – one of them showing a rat next to a site.
“We trap all around this site and have for several years, but as you can see, the pests keep coming, so the more help we can get the better.
“All this information helps inform our strategy and management, continuously improving to make an impact and protect nature.”