“It was the biggest single day of surf lifesaving competition I think I’ve seen,” Surf Life Saving NZ (SLSNZ) photographer Jamie Troughton said.

Other surf lifesaving stalwarts agreed.

“It was incredible to see,” said one.

The beach was buzzing with ski, board, swimming, boat and canoe action.

“What a spectacle.”

Lifesavers enjoyed excellent race conditions on Saturday after two days of stormy southerlies, but the waves still provided plenty of challenges. Photo / Jamie Troughton-Dscribe Media

A handful of events that could not be fitted in on Saturday were run on Sunday morning.

Bay of Plenty’s Omanu took home the Allan Gardner Memorial Trophy for top overall club.

It amassed 418 points to end the run of defending champions Mount Maunganui, who were third on 267. The Mount had won the trophy 10 years straight.

East End, of Taranaki, was second on 314.

Host club Dawson Building Midway finished a highly credible fourth on 198 points.

The other two Gisborne clubs contributed well to the carnival – Kaiaponi Farms Waikanae compiling 54 points to finish 17th and Riversun Wainui 31 to place 21st out of 37 competing clubs.

A highlight of the championships was how well the masters (over-30s) competed, particularly in tough conditions on Thursday and Friday.

Midway (182) was second to Omanu (316) in the masters overall points, with Wainui (172) not far off the pace in third.

Waikanae finished on 39 – 15th out of 28 competing clubs.

The beach from Stanley Rd to Roberts Rd was packed with athletes, officials, supporters and the public who enjoyed a tremendous day of non-stop surf action. Photo / Jamie Troughton-Describe Media

“Tough conditions and grit characterised a championships to remember,” SLSNZ national events manager Matt Cairns said.

“The officials and water safety teams responded to difficult and changeable weather conditions, ensuring the competition could continue safely.

“Our officials, safety teams and event support crew are the true heroes of this competition.

“From IRB crews to weather experts to officials to our event co-ordinators, they adapted incredibly to the changing conditions, making judgement calls that kept our athletes competing safely.

“I cannot thank the nearly 100 volunteers enough for bringing an incredible event to life.

“The athletes enjoyed the event and the challenge of navigating the conditions, adapting, working together, supporting each other to excel, and bringing your A game no matter what.

“This is the stuff that builds world-class surf lifeguards.”