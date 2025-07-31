“With at least one in three Kiwis affected by a neurological condition in their lifetime, the work of these researchers is crucial to advancing healthcare and improving people’s quality of life,” said the Neurological Foundation’s head of research and acting chief executive, Dr Sarah Schonberger.

Dr Sarah Schonberger is the head of research and acting chief executive of the Neurological Foundation.

Schonberger acknowledged times were tough for Kiwi researchers.

“The need for innovation in healthcare and disease prevention is increasing at exactly the same time that investment is shrinking,” she said.

“We are so grateful that our generous supporters are able to make a real difference by helping fund bold, brilliant New Zealand research like Maryam and Josh’s, which holds so much promise for important breakthroughs.”

Schonberger said the international experts who reviewed the funding applications described them as timely and relevant.

“The research being done at Mātai is genuinely world-class. Kiwis are fortunate that we have such a great hub of excellence in Gisborne,” she said.

Holdsworth said the institute was “incredibly proud” to see Tayebi and McGeown recognised in the funding round.

“A huge thank you to the Neurological Foundation and its supporters for backing world-class science here in Tairāwhiti.

“We’re also deeply grateful to the Hugh Green Foundation and the Fred Lewis Foundation – long-standing pillars of support, who, among others, have helped us reach this point in these projects.”

The Neurological Foundation is the biggest non-government funder of neurological research in the country.

McGeown received a further $3956 to attend the International Brain Injury Association (IBIA) World Congress.

Mātai research projects receiving funding

MRI biomarkers of brain recovery and treatment response in methamphetamine addiction: A longitudinal study

Dr Maryam Tayebi

Methamphetamine (meth) addiction is a huge problem affecting people’s lives across New Zealand, with no effective medicines available yet. This project is investigating how meth addiction affects the brain and how it might heal during recovery. Using advanced MRI brain scans, researchers will track changes in the brains of people receiving treatment. The goal is to find signs that show who is likely to stay drug-free and who might relapse. By understanding how the brain recovers, doctors can better support people with meth addiction. This research could lead to more personalised treatments, making a big difference in how meth addiction is managed and helping more people successfully overcome addiction.

Brain health in collision sports: Linking early-life changes to long-term clinical outcomes using multimodal neuroimaging

Dr Joshua McGeown

Many athletes in collision sports suffer repeated head impacts, which may lead to brain damage and higher risk for neurodegenerative disease. This damage is often “invisible” because there is no noticeable bruising or swelling, and standard medical imaging doesn’t show abnormalities. This research project uses clinical data and advanced brain scans from active and retired athletes to track how head impacts affect the brain over time. In collaboration with the Former Athlete Brain Health Research programme in Australia, this fellowship aims to understand whether early brain changes persist, progress, or recover. By studying active and retired athletes, the aim is to identify early signs of brain damage and develop better ways to prevent and treat injuries.