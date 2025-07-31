Advertisement
Gisborne-based Mātai Institute secures $563k for meth and sports brain research

Kim Parkinson
By
Arts, entertainment and education reporter·Gisborne Herald·
4 mins to read

Dr Maryam Tayebi and her team at Mātai Medical Research Institute in Gisborne have received a significant funding boost from the Neurological Foundation.

Researchers at Gisborne’s Mātai Medical Research Institute have received $563,000 from the Neurological Foundation which they say will make a significant contribution to advancing brain research.

A $299,000 project grant will support Dr Maryam Tayebi and her team’s ongoing research using brain imaging to better understand the effects of methamphetamine

