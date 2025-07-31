Dr Maryam Tayebi and her team at Mātai Medical Research Institute in Gisborne have received a significant funding boost from the Neurological Foundation.
Researchers at Gisborne’s Mātai Medical Research Institute have received $563,000 from the Neurological Foundation which they say will make a significant contribution to advancing brain research.
A $299,000 project grant will support Dr Maryam Tayebi and her team’s ongoing research using brain imaging to better understand the effects of methamphetamineuse and recovery.
Dr Josh McGeown is receiving a $264,000 Philip Wrightson Fellowship to track how head impacts affect athletes’ brains over time.
Mātai chief executive Dr Samantha Holdsworth said their work reflected the institute’s commitment to advancing brain research and helping make “a real difference in people’s lives”– from understanding the long-term effects of head impacts in sport to improving treatment for methamphetamine addiction.
“With at least one in three Kiwis affected by a neurological condition in their lifetime, the work of these researchers is crucial to advancing healthcare and improving people’s quality of life,” said the Neurological Foundation’s head of research and acting chief executive, Dr Sarah Schonberger.
Schonberger acknowledged times were tough for Kiwi researchers.
“The need for innovation in healthcare and disease prevention is increasing at exactly the same time that investment is shrinking,” she said.
“We are so grateful that our generous supporters are able to make a real difference by helping fund bold, brilliant New Zealand research like Maryam and Josh’s, which holds so much promise for important breakthroughs.”
Methamphetamine (meth) addiction is a huge problem affecting people’s lives across New Zealand, with no effective medicines available yet. This project is investigating how meth addiction affects the brain and how it might heal during recovery. Using advanced MRI brain scans, researchers will track changes in the brains of people receiving treatment. The goal is to find signs that show who is likely to stay drug-free and who might relapse. By understanding how the brain recovers, doctors can better support people with meth addiction. This research could lead to more personalised treatments, making a big difference in how meth addiction is managed and helping more people successfully overcome addiction.
Brain health in collision sports: Linking early-life changes to long-term clinical outcomes using multimodal neuroimaging
Dr Joshua McGeown
Many athletes in collision sports suffer repeated head impacts, which may lead to brain damage and higher risk for neurodegenerative disease. This damage is often “invisible” because there is no noticeable bruising or swelling, and standard medical imaging doesn’t show abnormalities. This research project uses clinical data and advanced brain scans from active and retired athletes to track how head impacts affect the brain over time. In collaboration with the Former Athlete Brain Health Research programme in Australia, this fellowship aims to understand whether early brain changes persist, progress, or recover. By studying active and retired athletes, the aim is to identify early signs of brain damage and develop better ways to prevent and treat injuries.