From tired to jazzed up: Gisborne’s main street’s spring clean

Ka Timata youth group founder Freddy Bishop, whose group will be creating an art mural on the old ANZ building, alongside group art coordinator Quinn Eru - a musician known as One Three Official. Photo/ Zita Campbell
Three local volunteers are facilitating a clean-up of Gisborne’s main street on Sunday and the public are invited to join them.
“We want to change the conversation around Gisborne’s CBD,” former councillor of 10 years Meredith Akuhata-Brown, husband and furniture restorer Jason Akuhata-Brown and real estate agent Bronwyn Kay say.
“Gisborne’s looking tired, so we thought let’s take the initiative and get it all jazzed up.”
They say the event has brought “a whole bunch of the community together”, including multi-generations, who will be creating art pieces.
This includes a mural by youth group Ka Timata on plywood at the end of the ANZ building.
“So that might be a kererū, a bird, because they want to fly and chase goals.”
The mural will say proudly to Gizzy that “we’re here”, says Bishop, who has many projects planned for the kids.
The spring clean is being done in partnership with Gisborne District Council, contractors and local businesses, who donated trailer-loads of paint, spray cans, plywood, paint rollers, scrubbing brushes and rubbish bags.
The council offered to waterblast the streets and take care of the accumulated trash.
Council liveable communities acting director Kerry Hudson said they waterblasted the CBD as part of routine maintenance work and saw the clean-up as a great opportunity to support the community.
“It is great to see the community also taking pride in our places,” she said.
The working bee starts at 3pm (meet at 111 Gladstone Rd) and will go to 5pm.
People are welcome to head along and help sweep the streets, clean windows or pick up a paintbrush and assist with a local artist’s mural.
Dawson Building has donated plywood for an art mural, paint has been donated by Neil Anderson Painters and Guthrie Bowron has given rollers and undercoats.
Community events group Gizzy Local connected organisers with local artists and the youth group.
“Local people, including businesses WorkAble, Cherrywood Joinery and Far East Coffee, also responded to the Gizzy Local call-out, coming to the party with donations to cover materials,” Gizzy Local co-founder Sarah Cleave said.
With an influx of cruise ship visitors, holidaymakers and festival-goers over summer, organisers want to inject “a vibe” into the CBD.
It is also a positive response to negative news articles and comments people have made about the state of the CBD.
“We’re saying as a community we get behind Gisborne and do something about it rather than just talk about it,” Kay said.
Kay said the quote “the forest can only regenerate once the leaves have rotted” reminded her of what they were trying to achieve.
“You cannot regrow until something has kind of got out from the ground up. We’re starting again.”