The arboriculture industry is heavily male-dominated as are the two sectors Fraser worked in previously.

After leaving school, she spent seven years in the New Zealand Army as a steward for the officers and a caterer for field exercises and high-end functions for dignitaries - most famously, Prince Harry - during which she won numerous hospitality awards.

Fraser was deployed to Darwin in Australia and sailed on Navy ship HMNZS Canterbury around the Pacific Islands.

When the 2011 Christchurch earthquake struck, the Canterbury was in Lyttelton port. Fraser was on board and, with the rest of the crew, provided vital support to the city in the aftermath.

Following her time in the forces, Fraser spent a couple of years in the mines in Western Australia, working in hospitality and driving 100-tonne haul trucks on 12-hour shifts.

When she moved home to Gisborne in 2019 and was looking for a job, she was intrigued by an ad for an arborist.

“It sounded interesting and different, and I was keen to be outdoors, but I had reservations about the strength and fitness levels required.”

It was also another industry where women are few and far between. At the time, according to Census data, there were 30 arborists in Tairāwhiti – all men.

Fraser’s brother encouraged her to apply, assuring her she could do it.

Although she didn’t have the experience required for that position, shortly afterwards she landed an apprenticeship at Advanced Tree Solutions. She’s been there ever since.

“I started as a groundsman - going hard behind the chipper and enjoying being part of the team,” Fraser said. “Everyone was super-welcoming.”

Being one of only a few women in the workplace has never fazed her.

“I grew up with two brothers around farmers, so it’s something I’m used to and comfortable with.”

In the years since, Fraser has flourished. She has worked her way up the career ladder with a mix of on-the-job training and studying for a range of horticulture-arboriculture and other specialist qualifications.

“I’m a lifetime learner, and I’m continuing to learn so much and achieve new goals.”

Her initial concerns about fitness are a distant memory.

“The chainsaw is definitely tough on the arms at first, but then your body adapts and muscle memory kicks in.”

Fraser is now operations manager at ATS. A typical day for her involves quoting on jobs, organising a team of 12 and overseeing work for commercial, local government and private clients across the district.

When she can, she enjoys heading out into the fresh air and getting on the tools.

“My favourite part of the job is studying trees and sharing that knowledge with customers - ‘reading’ trees, diagnosing health problems, showing how to achieve the best form.”

Fraser is also called on when severe weather hits the region.

During and after Cyclone Gabrielle, she was one of many arborists who spent long hours clearing fallen trees from power lines, roads, rivers and bridges.

During her first year, Fraser was the only female arborist in Tairāwhiti. Today she’s one of three, all employed at ATS.

“Ally (Hape-Gerrard) is an apprentice and JJ (Larby) has just achieved her Level 4 qualifications. They started as teenagers and I think it’s been helpful to have another woman as one of their mentors.

“Customers are often pleasantly surprised when the girls arrive on site, and we appreciate receiving the positive feedback.”

When she’s not working, Fraser puts her skills to the test against other top female arborists at national and international competitions.

In 2023 she represented New Zealand at the Singapore Asia Pacific Tree Climbing competition, gaining three silver medals and one bronze.

“I come away from competitions totally revitalised and reminded why I love this industry and the people in it.”

Sam Fraser in action at the 2023 National Tree Climbing Championship.

Fraser believes there should be more females in arboriculture, and encourages anyone interested to find out more.

“Arborists come from all walks of life. You don’t need qualifications to start out as an apprentice. What you do need is common sense, a positive attitude, a strong work ethic, an eye for detail and a desire to learn.

“The overall variety of work and the opportunities for career progression are incredibly rewarding.”

Suzanne Winterflood is a freelance writer and communications specialist.