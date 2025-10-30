“All these incidents put communities and our firefighters at risk and create an additional workload for our crews.”

Fortunately, in Tairāwhiti last year, the cracker season went off without significant incident.

Fire and Emergency NZ’s community risk manager for Tairāwhiti, Trudi Hicklin, said it hoped for another quiet season this year.

“We are concerned that it has been drying out, and if we get windy conditions, that would elevate the risk.”

The region remains in an open fire season, which means outdoor fires can be lit without a permit.

“We would ask anyone planning a bonfire on a beach to do it below the high tide mark, and to make sure it’s out when they leave.”

Backyard bonfires were okay too, Hicklin said.

“But we ask people to ensure they are lit well away from any structures and neighbours.”

Fire and Emergency NZ urged people to attend public fireworks displays, such as the Jukes Carriers fireworks show at the Gisborne Speedway this Saturday, instead of lighting their own.

“Our preference is always that fireworks are best left in the hands of the professionals,” Nacey said.

“But if you are going to light fireworks, you should always check the conditions first by heading to www.checkitsalright.nz.”

“Light them in a wide-open space, away from anything that could catch fire and have a bucket of water or hose nearby.

“Check you have the landowner’s permission.

“Ensure your fireworks are pointed at the sky and not at people, pets or anyone’s home.

“Let your neighbours know if you are planning to set off fireworks and keep your pets inside.

“Lastly, dispose of your fireworks safely and soak them in water before you throw them out.”