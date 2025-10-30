Speedway opens in Gisborne for the season tomorrow night with a $10,000 fireworks show and a big night of ‘best pairs’ racing across all classes.
In the major highlights, the MTF Awapuni Speedway will host the McCafferty Metal Cartage Superstock Best Pairs, along with round one of the City SmartRepairs Superstock Points Dash.
Fourteen cars will face the starter across those two competitions.
Peter and Ethan Rees (10G and 127G respectively) headline a top field that also includes the likes of 5G Josh Prentice, 7G Sean Gooch, 77G Sam Hughes, 81G James Clarke, 235G Regan Penn and 421G Steve McCafferty.
“That’s a top-of-the-line field and there should be some great racing produced out of it,” said club president Sam Hughes.