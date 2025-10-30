“It’s so good to see the superstock class so strong for our track again this season. So many ‘G’ cars.

“We are pretty lucky because other tracks don’t have numbers like that, and such quality drivers and machinery as well.”

The superstocks will have their pairs partner drawn out of a hat at the start of racing.

Also on the programme tomorrow night is the Simpson Automotive Stockcar Best Pairs, with more than 20 cars expected.

“As well as the Gizzy drivers, we will have cars here from Mount Maunganui, Huntly and Kihikihi,” Hughes said.

“That many stock cars will put on a really good show.”

Eastland Accounting have sponsored the Streetstock Best Pairs.

“Nine or 10 cars will make that class entertaining too,” he said.

The up-and-comers in speedway, the youth ministockers, will be amongst the action this weekend too, and the field of more than 20 includes a strong lineup of Gisborne cars. Photo / Gisborne Herald

The Mangapapa Garage Ministock Best Pairs has drawn a field of more than 20 again.

“It includes a big number of Gisborne cars – Most of them are ours actually, which is really good.”

The meeting also includes TQs, saloons, production saloons and Classic stockcars.

“There’ll be about eight of the Classics, which are always so good to see back out on the track.”

The traditional fireworks show opens the speedway season again tomorrow night, again sponsored by Jukes Carriers. Photo / Gisborne Herald

“When it’s dark enough, the fireworks kindly sponsored yet again by M E Jukes and Son will go up, and I’m sure it will be another great display.”

Public Dreams, from Hawke’s Bay, will again put on the popular fireworks show.

Gates to the speedway open at 4pm, with racing from 6pm.

Admission is $60 for a family (two adults, three children), $25 for adults and $10 for children and pensioners. Under 5s are free.