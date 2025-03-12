Advertisement
Final project under way on cyclone-devastated Devil’s Elbow

2 mins to read

Permanent works are under way to repair an underslip at Devil’s Elbow corner on State Highway 2 south. It is the final and biggest project in that area which was devastated by Cyclone Gabrielle in 2023.

More than 500 truckloads of earth have been removed from the largest recovery site at Devil’s Elbow on State Highway 2 south as work onsite progresses at what is known as “Devil’s Corner”.

It is the final project under way in that area following extensive damage caused during Cyclone Gabrielle.

A slip 40m-long and 10m-high closed the southbound lane.

Transport Rebuild East Coast (Trec) project manager Richard Bayley said it was one of the last single-lane stretches remaining between Wairoa and Napier.

“This is the largest and last recovery project in the Devil’s Elbow section,” he said.

“Crews have completed the 120m-long temporary works which will support the state highway and hillside before permanent works are undertaken.

“This work involved drilling 633 nails through over 4km of drilling and excavating 500 truckloads of material.”

Bayley said it was a complex site.

“Access to the bottom of the gorge has proved extremely challenging due to the constraints of the site.

“The team has done a great job with stabilising and supporting the road and hillside ready for the next stage of works.”

That stage, which started last week, involves piling and soil anchoring in readiness for a new 12m-high retaining wall.

“There will be 32 9m-long piles to support the wall and 57 15m-long soil anchors to strengthen it. More than 5500m3 of aggregate will be used to construct the retaining wall.

“Once this site is complete later this year, the whole 5km section of Devil’s Elbow will be restored back to two lanes.”



