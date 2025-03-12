Permanent works are under way to repair an underslip at Devil’s Elbow corner on State Highway 2 south. It is the final and biggest project in that area which was devastated by Cyclone Gabrielle in 2023.

Permanent works are under way to repair an underslip at Devil’s Elbow corner on State Highway 2 south. It is the final and biggest project in that area which was devastated by Cyclone Gabrielle in 2023.

More than 500 truckloads of earth have been removed from the largest recovery site at Devil’s Elbow on State Highway 2 south as work onsite progresses at what is known as “Devil’s Corner”.

It is the final project under way in that area following extensive damage caused during Cyclone Gabrielle.

A slip 40m-long and 10m-high closed the southbound lane.

Transport Rebuild East Coast (Trec) project manager Richard Bayley said it was one of the last single-lane stretches remaining between Wairoa and Napier.

“This is the largest and last recovery project in the Devil’s Elbow section,” he said.