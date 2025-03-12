More than 500 truckloads of earth have been removed from the largest recovery site at Devil’s Elbow on State Highway 2 south as work onsite progresses at what is known as “Devil’s Corner”.
It is the final project under way in that area following extensive damage caused during Cyclone Gabrielle.
A slip 40m-long and 10m-high closed the southbound lane.
Transport Rebuild East Coast (Trec) project manager Richard Bayley said it was one of the last single-lane stretches remaining between Wairoa and Napier.
“This is the largest and last recovery project in the Devil’s Elbow section,” he said.