“Health New Zealand would move quickly to begin discussions with the providers already in those areas to ensure services are in place, that they are supported to provide the services and that there is a clearer fee structure for everyone,” Kirkpatrick said.

Iwi health provider Ngāti Porou Oranga has been approached for comment.

Kirkpatrick said a more sustainable approach to providing rural urgent and after-hours care was needed.

“The current model, which often depends on rural GPs being on call 24/7, was unsustainable and placed significant strain on an already overstretched workforce.

“The investment will provide more sustainable funding and targeted support to help these clinicians continue delivering timely, quality healthcare in their communities.”

Kirkpatrick said the Government’s Health Infrastructure Plan, released in April, included “some relief in sight for Tairāwhiti”.

A new rural hub for better diagnostics, ambulatory treatment, birthing, acute and sub-acute care and a new urban ambulatory hub operated by Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora were planned between 2025 and 2029 in Tairāwhiti.

The Gisborne Hospital redevelopment was planned between 2030 and 2034, Kirkpatrick said.

“We know that this, on its own, won’t fix the challenges in the health system in their entirety – but it is one of the building blocks we have put in place.”