East Coast MP Dana Kirkpatrick says funding will bring in-person urgent care closer to rural communities

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

The redevelopment of Gisborne Hospital is scheduled to go ahead between 2025 and 2034, while the Government is also aiming to increase the hours of urgent and after-hours care, East Coast MP Dana Kirkpatrick says.

  • East Coast MP Dana Kirkpatrick says the Government will spend $164 million on after-hours medical care nationwide over four years.
  • The funding aims to ensure 98% of people are within one hour’s drive of urgent care.
  • Investment in a new rural hub and urban ambulatory hub is planned between 2025 and 2029.

East Coast MP Dana Kirkpatrick says funding in the 2025 Budget would ensure rural communities like Ruatōria, Te Puia Springs and Te Karaka were within a one-hour drive of in-person urgent care.

The Government has promised $164 million over four years to expand urgent care and after-hours healthcare services nationwide.

