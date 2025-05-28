Advertisement
Striking staff say Gisborne Hospital relying on US doctors amid staff shortages

By
Central government, local government and health reporter·Gisborne Herald·
4 mins to read

Striking Gisborne Hospital senior doctors present their case to the public at Heipipi/Endeavour Park on Wednesday.

  • Gisborne Hospital relies on US doctors escaping President Donald Trump, say senior medical officers.
  • Doctor vacancies at the hospital were at 37% in August 2024 and 44% in April 2025.
  • Health NZ offered a $25,000 allowance to attract doctors, but recruitment and retention remain critical issues.

Senior medical officers say Gisborne Hospital is only operating because United States doctors have been enticed to New Zealand to evade the impact of President Donald Trump.

On Wednesday, Tairāwhiti Gisborne senior doctors went on a second 24-hour strike in the space of four weeks.

They had previously written letters

